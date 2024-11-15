Menu Explore
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live streaming: When and where to watch boxing match on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 15, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Making a retirement comeback, Mike Tyson is set to face Jake Paul in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year, at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The weigh-in already saw its fair share of drama with Tyson slapping the YouTube celebrity. The 58-year-old weighed-in at 103.6 kgs, and Jake stood at 102.9 kgs.

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos.(AP)
Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos.(AP)

Tyson has a 50-6 record, with 44 knockouts and hasn't fought a professional bout since 2005. Meanwhile, Jake has a 9-1 record. Speaking to reporters, Jake said, "I think they're beloved fans of Mike Tyson. And I'm the new kid on the block, the disrupter, loud mouth, polarizing figure. And I've built my career as the heel. Naturally people want to root against me, and that's great for the sport of boxing."

Also Read | Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during final face-off before fight; furious Paul declares 'It's personal now; he must die'

Meanwhile, Tyson said, "I've been through so many ups and downs since my last fight with Kevin McBride. I've been in rehab. I've been in prison, been locked up. Never in a million years did I believe I'd be doing this."

Paul will get 40 million USD for the fight, which he has already revealed in a press conference. On the other hand, Tyson will receive USD 20 million.

When is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match taking place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match wil take place on November 16, Saturday, at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match take place?

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will take place at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Where to watch live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match in India?

In India, the live telecast of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match is not available.

Where to watch live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match?

The live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will be available on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
