Milkha Singh hospitalised again in Covid ICU in Chandigarh

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh, 91, has been admitted in the Covid ICU of at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh on Thursday due to dipping oxygen levels.

The development comes four days after the former Commonwealth Games Champion and 1960 Rome Olympian was discharged from a Mohali hospital where he was admitted after contracting Covid-19 last month.

His son, golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, confirmed that he was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated at home. PGIMER in its statement on Thursday said that he has been kept under observation and is stable now.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19.

Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, who was also contracted Covid-19 last month, is still admitted in a Mohali hospital.