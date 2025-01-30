Ministry clears Indian contingent for Asian Winter Games

Dehradun: The Sports Ministry on Thursday cleared the participation of 59-member Indian contingent for the Asian Winter Games in Harbin China starting Feb 7. HT Image

However, participation of 23 members of the ice hockey team has been approved at ‘no cost to government.’

The government said it is the first time that financial support is being provided to the Indian contingent for the Asian Winter Games.

On the ice hockey team, the Sports Ministry said it received two separate lists of players from different bodies, “neither of which is recognized with the Ministry”. The Sports Authority of India conducted a selection trials and provided a list of 23 players to the IOA.

“However, no effort was made to update the team pursuant to the trials and the final list sent by IOA contained the names of players selected by only one single faction,” Sports Ministry said in the sanction letter on Thursday.

“While the team finalised by the IOA may participate in the event, government funding will not be provided as sports governing bodies do not have an automatic right to financial assistance under the Assistance to National Sports Federations Scheme which is given only in duly justified situations.”

Among the 29 support staff cleared, seven ice hockey officials and chef de mission Harjinder Singh, who is the secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India, will have to bear their expenses.

IOA had initially recommended 76 athletes. including ice hockey team.

IOA president PT Usha told the Ministry on Monday that athletes selected by the IOA can only participate as changes in the team is not allowed at such a late stage. Usha had earlier told the Ministry that Ice Hockey Association Association of India is recognised by the IOA and international federation (IIFH).