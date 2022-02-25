Mirabai Chanu wins gold in Singapore, qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu made a winning return to competition at the Singapore International Weightlifting tournament on Friday.

The field didn’t pose much challenge but Chanu tested herself in a higher weight category (55kg) for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, and came out with flying colours. Chanu’s Olympic medal last year came in 49kg.

Competing after seven months, Chanu lifted 86kg in snatch in her third attempt and 105 in clean and jerk, the total of 191kg placing her atop the podium to qualify for the CWG. Jessica Sewastenko of Australia lifted 167kg (77+90) to claim silver and Elly Cascandra Englebert of Malaysia was third (165 -- 75+90).

“I have got this result after six months of intense training. It was a challenge for me to participate in a new weight category and I am happy to have qualified for the Commonwealth Games,” Chanu said.

The 27-year-old has two CWG medals, including gold at Gold Coast in 2018 where she competed in 48kg. This time, she can compete in 49kg or 55kg. Chief Coach Vijay Sharma feels she is India’s best bet for gold in 55kg.

Of the five competitors in Singapore, Chanu was the lightest, with a body weight of 50.80kg. The 55kg division requires the lifter to weigh between 49.01-55kg. Chanu is thus not required to add much weight. Nigerian Adijat Olarinoye is currently the best in the Commonwealth and won silver at the world championships last year. She had lifted 90kg in snatch and 113 in clean and jerk (total 203kg).

Chanu has been working to improve her snatch performance and demonstrated her improvement on Friday. She was comfortable in all three lifts (81kg, 84kg, 86kg). At the Tokyo Olympics, Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 in clean and jerk (total 202) for the 49kg silver.

“It was encouraging to see her do well in snatch in all three attempts. We have worked on small technical changes and she was able to execute them with ease. She could have lifted more in snatch, the way she was going. She knows she has to improve there and this performance will give her confidence. We are hopeful she can cross 90 in the Commonwealth Games,” said Sharma.

Chanu will need to perfect snatch for beating Olarinoye. In clean and jerk, Chanu’s first lift of 105kg was enough to seal gold. It is her strength and she holds a world record of 119kg, set at last year’s Asian Championships in 49kg.

In the men’s 55kg competition, India’s Sanket Sargar won gold. He lifted 113 in snatch and 143 in clean and jerk (total 256) for a new Commonwealth record. Compatriot Rishikanta Singh (246 – 110kg+136) took silver.

