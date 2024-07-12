My only target is to give my 100 percent: Rhythm

New Delhi: Over the past couple of years, among the steady influx of talented pistol shooters that have made it to the national team, Rhythm Sangwan has emerged as arguably the most bankable and consistent exponent. Still only 20, Rhythm’s CV already includes seven World Championships medals, eight World Cup medals and three Asian Championships medals to go with her team gold in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Rhythm Sangwan will represent India in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics. (NRAI)

“It has been a good start, but I don’t believe in resting on my laurels. I have had my share of highs and lows over the past couple of years. Life on the road is not easy, peaking for competitions is tough, but opportunities like these (Olympics) make it all worthwhile,” Rhythm, who will represent India in the 10m air pistol event alongside the experienced Manu Bhaker, says.

“The expectations, of course, are to come home with a bagful of medals but as a shooter, my only target is to give my 100 percent. I don’t think of results, not even when I am about to pull the trigger.”

It is easier said than done. Hanging heavy in the Olympics range for Indians will be the history of two failed campaigns at the Games after the highs of Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012. Then, there’s the heat of the competition that is known to melt away the processes and routines that shooters obsess over for years. For that, Rhythm does have the example of Manu to refer to.

“What happened with her (Manu) in Tokyo was unfortunate, but it was a big learning for her as well as for all of us. The way she has bounced back says a lot about her mental strength. Shooting is an individual sport, so we usually keep to ourselves but there are occasional discussions — technical, tactical, and emotional — with her on the range that help me improve,” she says.

“Eventually, you ought to trust your process. That alone will see you through.”

Rhythm’s process begins the moment she puts on her headphones on matchdays. It helps her slip into the zone, following which, the technique takes over.

“I like upbeat music, be it Hindi, Punjabi, or English. I am a fan of Bollywood music. It helps me get into my zone,” she says.

Gearing up for her maiden Olympics, Rhythm is confident of making an impact at the Games. She is currently based in Volmerange-les-Mines in Luxembourg on the French border with fellow shooters Manu, Sarabjot Singh, and Arjun Cheema. The group is likely to reach Paris on August 21, a week before the competitions. Like in Tokyo, shooters will be the first to compete with the chance to set the tone for India’s campaign.

Most Paris-bound rifle and pistol shooters have shot at the competition range — Chateauroux Shooting Centre — at least once, and Rhythm believes the experience will come in handy on the big day.

“The range is beautiful and it helps to have a prior feel of the competition venue. My only goal will be to shoot the best I have ever done.”