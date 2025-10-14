Nadine de Klerk unlocks power game at World Cup

New Delhi: Two exciting World Cup matches in Visakhapatnam, two chases that set the pulse racing, and in the middle of it each time was South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk. Twice in the span of four days, the 25-year-old from Pretoria walked out with South Africa teetering and walked back having sealed the win with a six. “It’s not good for my heart,” she laughed after the second game, against Bangladesh, “but I do love being in a pressure situation.” South Africa's Nadine de Klerk celebrates with teammates after South Africa won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI cricket match against India. (PTI)

If South Africa’s campaign in this tournament has been defined by the ability to hang in when the odds are stacked against them, then de Klerk has played a crucial role in it. The first chase was bigger, as the win came against India.

Against the co-hosts, SA were 142/6 chasing 252, and against Bangladesh 78/5 chasing 233. Both times, de Klerk was at the crease when the job was finished. Both times, it was her six that sealed the victory.

To think that she had only 17 sixes in 123 international matches before arriving in Vizag. Against India, she added five, and one more against Bangladesh.

“I think it’s my natural game,” she said after the India match. “I’ve always been kind of an aggressive batter, trying to take the game on. Today it was about not trying to overhit, just timing the ball, using the pace. I think simplicity is everything.”

That simplicity comes from putting in the hard yards. Her athletic base as a former hockey player and javelin thrower before cricket took over gives her power and explosiveness. “Our trainer is brilliant,” she said. “We do a lot of power-specific stuff for both batting and bowling. It’s about being strong in the right ways. But honestly, I’ve been a power-hitter since I was quite young. I just back that ability to clear boundaries or hit the ball as hard as I can.”

In 2017, she made her South Africa debut as a teenager with raw pace and potential, one who has grown into a dependable allrounder. She held a lot of promise, more as a utility player as the potential wasn’t fully tapped into. A decade on, with over 100 caps across formats and stints in WBBL, The Hundred and WPL, de Klerk has transformed into a reliable pacer and a ruthless finisher.

Her athleticism – complemented by her commanding lats and defined biceps — makes its appearance in her batting. The shuffle across the stumps, quick wrists and the hockey-style ability to find gaps in the field placements. “I was never that good in hockey,” she grinned, “but it kind of helps you to hit those awkward gaps where there’s normally no fielders.”

And yet, what’s standing out more than her power is her mental steeliness. “I do like being under pressure,” she said after the unbeaten 80 against India. “I like World Cups. There’s no bigger stage than playing India at home. We knew they’d get a good total, and I just tried to stay calm and back myself.”

Her captain Laura Wolvaardt was still processing what she’d witnessed on Thursday night. “I don’t think I’ve seen something like that in all my career,” Wolvaardt said. “It was very special. She’s been hitting like that in the nets, but the temperament she showed batting with the lower order and timing the chase so well…”

The dawg

Coach Mandla Mashimbyi has an interesting terminology for the clutch middle order that she’s part of. De Klerk, along with Annerie Dercksen and Chloe Tryon are called “the dawgs.” When the top order falters, the dogs come out. “You always know when we need to up the ante a little, the dawgs are coming,” de Klerk revealed.

Over the last two games, Tryon and de Klerk have embodied that spirit, stitching match-winning partnerships (69 vs Ind, 35 vs Ban). “We’ve seen Tryon play a different role actually,” de Klerk said. “Because of [the team] being a bit under pressure, she has been anchoring, which is weird to see but that allows me to be the dawg.”

Tryon too knows what makes her partner tick. “We like the pressure,” she said after her 62 against Bangladesh. “You can say that Nadine even thrives in it.”

It is safe to say that de Klerk’s stocks are soaring. With the WPL auction looming, de Klerk’s name should to be among the most sought after – a player who can bowl well in these conditions, bat fearlessly and close out games doesn’t come around often. She has been part of the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru sides but has only played one match.

De Klerk knows there’s more to refine and more gears to unlock, especially as the tournament approaches its business end. She’s still only 25. For South Africa, that’s thrilling news because it’s evident, the dawg is here to stay.