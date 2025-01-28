National Games: Initial glitches aside, athletes remain gung ho

Dehradun: A festive atmosphere enveloped the Maharana Pratap Sports College as athletes from various states gathered for the 38th National Games. They danced to the beat of the dhol and Bollywood numbers and raised the pre-Games excitement with their banter and laughter. From the plains of Haldwani and Dehradun, holy city of Haridwar to the hills of Almora, Tehri and Pithoragarh -- the National Games are being held across eight districts in Uttarakhand (PTI)

This is the third National Games being organised in four years and that is a huge lift given that not so long ago, the multidisciplinary event was fighting for survival. But with Gujarat, Goa and now Uttarakhand coming forward as hosts, the Games are back on the domestic calendar.

It is difficult to spot hoardings or posters featuring the athletes, despite two of India’s Paris Olympics medallists — Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh — set to take aim in the shooting range here. Even Uttarakhand’s most popular sportsperson, Lakshya Sen, is missing from the banners.

But in the opening ceremony, it was good to see Sen with the torch and taking the oath.

The current edition is spread across eight districts. From the plains of Haldwani and Dehradun, holy city of Haridwar to the hills of Almora, Tehri and Pithoragarh — the Games covers the length and breadth of the picturesque state. Close to 10,000 athletes will compete in 35 sports, which requires great logistical effort to pull it off.

However, a shortfall in accommodation has raised the challenge for the hosts.

A basketball team coach told HT how three players are being lodged in one room. “It is a sport where most athletes are tall. So, three players in one small room are finding it difficult to adjust. It is a bigger problem for women athletes. We have requested a change,” informed the coach.

Major issues are being reported from the swimming pool in Haldwani. Several state teams and entire technical officials have been lodged one to two hours away near Bhimtal and near Jim Corbett National Park.

A total of 500 athletes and officials are part of swimming and water polo competitions that are being held in the newly built swimming complex in Haldwani. With the competition starting early on Wednesday, the scoring equipment is yet to be installed and tested, it has been learnt.

“All technical staff and athletes are in Bhimtal and near Jim Corbett which is one-and-half hour by road. The venue is yet not ready. The TSR (Time, Scoring and Results) equipment has to be installed and tested.

“The competition starts at 8.30am and athletes will be in the pool early at 6am. If they do it tonight well and good, otherwise we won’t have a scoring system. Nobody from the organisers is willing to take any responsibility,” said a technical official on condition of anonymity.

At least one such issue was taken care of when the boxing rings arrived in Pithoragarh, where officials have been waiting to install the ring at Hari Singh Thapa Sports College. The competition starts on Saturday.

Athletes upbeat

The athletes, however, are excited to compete and give their best. “We are really looking forward to the National Games,” said Kerala’s star basketball player PS Jeena who was captain of the Indian team in the 2018 Asian Games.

“It’s my third National Games. For a basketball player it is an important tournament because we do not get much competition round the year. There is a National Championship and this is one. Through experience we will improve.”

While the National Games provide a good platform for many lesser-known sports, established athletes too have their reasons to take part. Shooting has been able to manage a marquee field with India’s top stars competing despite their packed schedule.

“It is now an important competition in the calendar. At the Goa Nationals, it was a good opportunity for me because I was on the comeback trail after a poor season. It turned out to be a good competition for me. So many games happening at one place is great and I wish we have it regularly,” two-time Olympian Anjum Moudgil told HT.

The National Games will run from January 28 to February 14.