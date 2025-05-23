Neeraj Chopra at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, Live Streaming: When and where to watch javelin event on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra breached the 90m mark last week and will be back in action again, at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025, set to take place on Friday in Chorzow, Poland. Neeraj crossed the elusive 90m barrier with a 90.23m throw at the Doha Diamond League last week, but had to settle for silver as Julian Weber registered 91.06m in his last attempt. It was also the first time that the German crossed 90m. Neeraj Chopra in action.(HT_PRINT)

The event once again won’t have Arshad Nadeem, who is preparing for the Asian Athletics Championships, and he also skipped the Doha event.

Speaking to PTI ahead of the event, Chopra’s former coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz predicted that Chopra can repeat his feat from last week again.

“It was only a matter of time. I am quite sure he will now go for 92m, 93m or, maybe, 94m throws in future,” he said.

Commenting on Neeraj’s personality, he said, “Neeraj is a very responsive athlete, very attentive and trustful. That trust places a responsibility on you as a coach to always be at your best.”

“But on the other side, he brings a lot of own mental effort into training. He is very creative towards his training in terms of looking for new exercises, looking for making the exercises more efficient, specifically for the javelin.

“He understands very well what the event requires. What we (coaches) want is a creative-thinking athlete, not one that just asks ‘coach what we have to do today’ and just walk into (training) like it’s a factory, just mechanistic working,” he added.

Full entry list at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025-

Andrian Mardare (Moldova)

Roch Krukowski (Poland)

Julian Weber (Germany)

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Marcin Krukowski (Poland)

Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will take place on Friday, May 23.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 is scheduled to begin at 9:45 PM IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will take place in Chorzow, Poland.

How to watch live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

In India, there will be no live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be live streamed on the sport.tbp.pol website.