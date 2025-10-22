Search
Wed, Oct 22, 2025
Neeraj Chopra conferred honorary rank of Lt Colonel by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 08:37 pm IST

The Defence Minister presented the honorary rank insignia of Lieutenant Colonel to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Wednesday, adding another milestone to his stellar career. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Olympic gold medalist as the “epitome” of perseverance and a true symbol of national pride.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi confer the insignia of honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel upon Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.(PIB)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi confer the insignia of honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel upon Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.(PIB)

The Defence Minister presented the honorary rank insignia of Lieutenant Colonel to star javelin thrower Chopra, who serves in the Territorial Army, during a pipping ceremony in New Delhi attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and several senior military officials.

"This is more than an honour - it is a responsibility towards my country. Thank you Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh ji and the Territorial Army for conferring upon me the honorary rank of Lt Col. Proud to wear this uniform. Jai Hind," Chopra wrote on Instagram.

Chopra began his journey with the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016, earning promotions to Subedar in 2021 and Subedar Major in 2022.

Hailing from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat district, Chopra made history by claiming India’s first Olympic gold in athletics in the men’s javelin at Tokyo 2020. He followed this with a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Chopra has also dominated regional and international competitions, winning multiple golds at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League meets. His record-breaking personal best throw of 90.23 metres in 2025 remains a landmark achievement in Indian sports.

Interacting with Chopra and his family members, Defence Minister Singh described him as an "epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence".

"Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," Singh said.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation, Lt Col (Hony) Chopra was granted an honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, the defence ministry said.

Chopra is also a recipient of many coveted awards, including Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
