Neeraj Chopra gets married, shares wedding pictures on social media: 'Bound by love, happily ever after'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 19, 2025 09:50 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra shared the pictures from his marriage on social media.

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra delighted fans on Sunday by announcing his marriage on social media. Sharing heartfelt pictures from the ceremony, he wrote, “Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj, Himani.”

Neeraj Chopra shares picture from the wedding(X)
Neeraj Chopra shares picture from the wedding(X)

See the pictures here:

The wedding comes months after Chopra won his second medal at the Olympics – a silver – in Paris. This followed the gold in the 2021 edition in Tokyo. Neeraj threw 89.45m in his second attempt during the final, which earned him the second place in Paris.

Since then, Neeraj went on to compete in the Diamond League, too, where he finished second, too.

As Chopra left the nation delighted with the news of his marriage, the star javelin thrower continues to make waves off the track as well. While details of his wedding are yet to unfold, it was announced earlier this week that India will host a global javelin competition in which Chopra will headline.

This event, likely scheduled for September, will bring together the world’s top-10 javelin throwers in an invitation-only tournament, with Chopra playing a key role in its organisation.

Alongside corporate giants like JSW and international partners, Chopra is helping to elevate the sport's profile in India, especially with his push to make August 7 a day of national significance – commemorating his Tokyo 2020 gold win as National Javelin Day.

In addition to this star-studded event, the AFI has expressed interest in hosting multiple global competitions in the coming years. India’s bids for the 2029 World Championships and the 2027 World Relays are already in motion.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
