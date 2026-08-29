Neeraj Chopra to miss Asian Games for India after suffering ligament tear: ‘I will sit out the rest of this season’

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday confirmed that he would miss the upcoming Diamond League final in Brussels and the Asian Games after getting injured. The two-time Olympic medallist took to Instagram to confirm that he suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during a training session and would therefore miss the remainder of the 2026 season. India's javelin ace then further stated that he took the decision to skip the upcoming events after consulting his doctor and the rest of his team. Neeraj Chopra to miss the remainder of the 2026 season (AP)

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season,” Neeraj said in a statement, shared on Instagram.

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“It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support,” he added.