Netflix to unveil Rory McIlroy’s divorce drama in explosive Full Swing season 3

Rory McIlroy’s whirlwind marriage drama is about to hit screens, as the latest season of Full Swing gears up for its highly anticipated release. The Netflix golf docu-series is returning for its third installment, and this time, it promises an inside look at one of the most shocking twists in McIlroy’s personal life—his unexpected divorce and dramatic reconciliation with wife Erica Stoll. The third season of Full Swing premieres on Netflix on February 25.(REUTERS)

The newly released trailer for Full Swing gives fans a glimpse into the chaos surrounding McIlroy’s shocking split. The 35-year-old Northern Irish golf star filed for divorce in May 2023, ending his seven-year marriage to Stoll. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the couple called off the separation just a month later, with the divorce proceedings voluntarily dismissed.

McIlroy, who shares a four-year-old daughter, Poppy, with Stoll, later addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life. Speaking to The Guardian, he said:

"There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

The trailer captures real-time reactions from inside the media center and clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship when news of McIlroy’s divorce first broke. In an emotional moment, McIlroy admits on camera, "I've struggled with trying to be the best golfer, the best husband, the best dad."

According to The Sun, the series is expected to provide deeper insights into McIlroy’s personal and professional struggles, highlighting how his off-course turbulence may have impacted his performance on the green.

Shortly after confirming his reconciliation with Stoll, McIlroy had a golden chance to put the drama behind him and secure a long-awaited Major victory at the U.S. Open. However, fate had other plans. Despite being in prime position to end his 10-year Major drought, McIlroy suffered a heartbreaking late collapse, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to swoop in and steal the title.

The Full Swing trailer doesn’t shy away from this gut-wrenching moment, featuring clips of DeChambeau’s triumphant celebrations—hinting that McIlroy’s crushing defeat will play a major role in the upcoming season.

