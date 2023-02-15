Attention sneaker-heads! Nike NBA All-Star 2023 Salt City Pack, all questions answered

Nike is gearing up to launch the Salt City sneaker pack, which will be a part of the upcoming NBA All-Star game. Here's everything you need to know about the release date, price, and more.

What is the Nike NBA All-Star 2023 Salt City sneaker pack?

The Salt City sneaker pack by Nike is a collection of three unique and neutral colorways of Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and Blazer. The makeover of these shoes has been inspired by Salt Lake City.

When will the Salt City sneaker pack be available?

All three shoes of the Salt City sneaker pack will be available for purchase from Nike's official e-commerce site and select retailers from February 18, 2023.

How much will the shoes cost?

The Dunk High sneakers will retail for $135, the Air Force 1 sneakers for $130, and the Blazer Mid '77 sneakers for $110.

What is the inspiration behind the sneaker pack?

The latest three-piece sneaker pack by Nike is inspired by Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats, and all three shoes are clad in neutral and muted color schemes with eroded and cracked detailing.

What are the details of the Dunk High sneaker?

The Dunk High sneaker comes in a "Summit White / Phantom / Pink Oxford / White" color scheme and is made of canvas material. The shoe features a unique salt-washed midsole, which gives it an artisan finish. The cracked and deconstructed swoosh logos are salt-bleached to give a nod to Salt Lake City.

What are the details of the Air Force 1 sneaker?

The Air Force 1 sneaker comes in a "Summit White / Blue Whisper / Football Grey / White" color scheme and is made of canvas and suede material. The padded low-cut sneakers give an excellent fit and comfort.

What are the details of the Blazer Mid '77 sneaker?

The Blazer Mid '77 sneaker comes in a "Summit White / Phantom / Mica Green / White" color scheme and is made of a mix of leather and canvas material. The Vulcanized construction merges the sole with the upper for a flexible and broken-in feel.

When is the NBA All-Star Game taking place?

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game is set for February 19, 2023, with the All-Star weekend scheduled for February 17-19. The Utah Jazz will host the All-Star game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Overall, the Salt City sneaker pack by Nike is an excellent addition to the brand's basketball sneaker lineage, perfect for every category of basketball players.