Nishad Kumar scripts history, clinches World Para Athletics C'ships gold in high jump - Watch

Nishad Kumar scripted history on Friday, winning his maiden World Para Athletics Championships gold in high jump in New Delhi. Nishad, who was runners-up in high jump T47 at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics and also the last two World C'ships in 2023 and 2024, looked calm and composed in all his attempts. He had clear all the pre-set marks in his first attempt itself. India's Nishad Kumar in action during the Men's High Jump T47 Final.(REUTERS)

When it was confirmed that he would win gold, he aimed for the world record but faltered at 2.18m. He got the better of three-time world and paralympic champion Roderick Townsend of USA, who started at 2.03m, but that was the only mark he cleared, finishing third behind Turkey's Abdullah Ilgaz.

Here is the video of his last cleared jump in Friday:

Friday also saw Simran Sharma get her maiden World Para Athletics C'shops gold medal in 100m. She won the 100m T12 final with a personal best time of 11.95 seconds. She had earlier clinched gold in the 200m event in the last edition and a bronze in the 2024 Paralympics.

After winning gold, Nishad said, "I have been waiting for this day for a year. I have been working very hard for this day. Today is the day. I have given my best. It's God's will. No one can stop me."

"I already have silver medals. I have kept it on my rack. I haven't seen them since I kept it on my rack. I have been waiting for this gold medal for many years.

"I was ready for it. I had written in my diary that I will do it (win gold) today."

Speaking on bettering Townsend, he added, "It was a big achievement for me. I beat him for the first time in my life. I saw him for the first time in Rio 2016."