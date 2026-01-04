No ring as boxers wait for hours as start of nationals delayed

New Delhi: The National Boxing Championships (Elite Men and Women) scheduled at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida faced major organisational shortcomings on the first day of the competition on Sunday. The meet was to start at 2pm, but was delayed by more than four hours as boxing rings were still being set up.

Boxers were waiting for their bouts since afternoon with no clue when they would start. Around 80 bouts in men and women were scheduled but it is unlikely that all the fights will be completed on Sunday. Boxers waited in the hall for long hours, stretching themselves to stay warm and ready.

“It’s a complete mess,” said a coach whose trainee was to take the ring early. “When we reached the venue we were surprised to see it was not ready. We have been waiting for hours for the competition to start. Boxers have done their warm ups several times and had to take rest because the ring was not fixed. Who will be responsible if they are injured in this cold weather? There was no official explanation for the delay,” the coach said.

Boxing Federation of India executive director Arun Malik said: “The university gates were closed at night, therefore the rings could not be brought in. We are trying our best to start the tournament as early as possible,” he told HT.

One of the star attractions on the first day was world champion Minakshi Hooda, who was pitted against Tamil Nadu’s Lakshaya S Vijayan in the 45-48kg weight class. In all, 38 bouts in the women’s competition and 42 in men were scheduled on the opening day.

There are also issues reported in accommodation and transport. “The rooms allotted are in poor, unhygienic and unacceptable condition. Washrooms are not clean and the blankets and bed sheets are dirty,” a coach complained in one of the boxing social media groups for the national championship.

A Services coach said they have made their own arrangements. “Departmental teams have been asked to look for their own accommodation. We came here three days ago and made our own arrangements. We have some of India’s top boxers and we cannot afford to take a chance,” said a coach.