Not scared, we are here to win, says Ashwal as Ahmedabad Defenders embark on historic Club World C'ships campaign

The city of Bengaluru is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to host the prestigious Men's Volleyball Club World Championships 2023, a landmark event featuring global volleyball luminaries. This is the first time India are hosting a global club tournament in the sport, and it further marks a historic moment for Indian volleyball as the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) season 2 champions, Ahmedabad Defenders, will become the first Indian club to participate in this competition. Ashwal Rai in action ahead of the Volleyball Club World Championships(X)

Among the participating international powerhouses are reigning champions Sir Sicoma Perugia from Italy, the formidable Brazilian club Sada Cruzeiro Volei, and Itambe Minas, who make their third appearance after a fourth-place finish last year. Japan's Suntory Sunbirds Club and Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulubu will also debut this year, adding an extra layer of excitement to the sporting spectacle. And Ashwal Rai, the seasoned Indian volleyball player who is set to don the Defenders jersey at the tournament, is anticipating a huge crowd involvement as India make its first mark on the club volleyball sporting map.

“For the first time, a world-level tournament is happening in India. We are really excited. The coach is super keen on our practice. All the other teams are really good, they have players with vast amount of experience, and to be honest, they are all world class athletes at a higher level than us. But we will try our ultimate best in the tournament," Ashwal tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction ahead of the side's opening match against Itambe Minas of Brazil.

“Crowd will be there with us after every point in all the games and their support is pretty crucial. It gives us energy. Even if we are down, the crowd would be there for us and that will give us extra motivation,” says the local Ashwal, who had earlier played to a full-house crowd at Bengaluru's Koramangala Indoor Stadium during the 2023 edition of the PVL.

The tournament rules allow clubs qualified for the Club World Championships to enlist local players from other league teams, and the Defenders wasted no time in acquiring the services of the Kolkata Thunderbolts captain. “We are not scared. We see every match as a challenge because they are great teams. We are here to win,” Ashwal says with conviction.

The emergence of the Prime Volleyball League has sparked a transformative phase in Indian volleyball, bringing structure to a domain previously devoid of regularized franchise-based tournaments and scarce training camps. With only two seasons under its belt – in 2022 and 2023 – the league has already left a lasting impact on the Indian men's volleyball scene. “Before PVL, we never got a tournament like this. No one knew the players who represented India in volleyball. PVL gave us recognition. We are playing across the country now, and many new talents are emerging, thanks to the league. It is great for India's future in volleyball,” says Ashwal, whose Thunderbolts had won the opening season of PVL. In 2023, Thunderbolts finished top in the league but faced a semi-final exit.

A testament to PVL's contribution to India's growth was the men's team's recent triumph over giants South Korea at the Asian Games. The victory resonated across the Indian sporting fraternity and caught national attention; the fans religiously followed India's campaign for the remainder of the tournament as they finished at a formidable sixth spot. Ashwal says the team was happy but never looked too ahead in their targets, even after the win over Korea.

“When we were preparing for the tournament, we were only thinking about our opponents in the group stage. We knew we had to take one game at a time, and we knew who we had to play against at the start. So, that was our focus. Once we progressed, we just prepared for our upcoming opponents, as they came,” tells the blocker.

“We were very happy with the win over Korea. They are above us in the ranking, as well as in experience. It was a great feeling for us, but moreover, it was significant for the growth of Indian volleyball. We defeated Chinese Taipei as well, and it was – 100 percent – due to the impact of PVL. It has unearthed new players in India. There are college students who are coming up in the league. Those who didn't get a chance at international level are coming through at the PVL. So, it has been very beneficial,” says Ashwal.

While India's victory over South Korea did mark a significant achievement for the national volleyball team, there still remains a substantial ground to cover to compete on the global stage. Ahmedabad Defenders' opponents in their inaugural match, Itambe Minas, are a formidable Brazilian team currently sitting third in the Brazilian Super League. The league, spanning from November to May, demands an intensive six-month commitment from each club, involving 22 matches.

In parallel leagues across Asia, such as Japan and South Korea's V League, the emphasis on a six-month season, starting in October, is a norm. While these leagues are intricately divided into divisions and boast a robust structure, the relatively nascent PVL might not replicate such comprehensive levelling-down of divisions immediately. Nonetheless, Ashwal Rai believes that extending the PVL season and providing more playing time to athletes should be the logical next step in fostering the growth of Indian volleyball on the global front.

“The longer the season, the more fit we will be. Currently, many matches in India take place outdoors, which isn't good for the players physically. If we have coaching camp indoors, and all the matches are played indoors, we can work on our techniques in a better way. Of course, having longer seasons is a difficult task. It depends on the Baseline (the organizers). There are a lot of things that actually come into play here, like the broadcasting schedule and sponsorships. But for us, it is definitely better to have long seasons,” says the Indian volleyball star.

Currently, a PVL season runs for a month; it took place between February 4 to March 5 this year, with a new team – Mumbai Meteors – added to the roster. The teams, however, start preparing for the tournament months in advance; the auction for the new season takes place this month, and Ashwal says he is positive of another solid season for the Thunderbolts. “In off-season, I train with my personal coach in Bangalore. If I need any assistance, I talk to our team's coach. We have an auction at 7th, and we will see how the team shapes up. Then, we will have the pre-season camp in January, and hopefully, we will build upon our previous two seasons and produce a strong performance,” says Ashwal.

When Ashwal bought shoes for the entire squad

During the inaugural season of the PVL, the Thunderbolts had faced an unexpected hiccup when the shoes ordered by the club never made it to the players due to customs issues. Learning from the past, they strategized for the second season, deciding to proactively order and import shoes well in advance, setting a deadline of 15th December, over one-and-a-half month before the season's commencement. This strategic move was kept under wraps, known only to the team management.

However, Ashwal Rai, a key player in the team, took the initiative into his own hands during his visit to Dubai for a tournament in early December. Utilizing his local contacts, Rai ensured the team had top-notch shoes. Remarkably, Rai also secured the footwear at a discounted rate.

“I have been to Dubai many times, and I keep visiting the shoe-sellers there. Our owner had told the manager to order shoes from Dubai, and the manager, just in conversation, told me that the club is ordering shoes for everyone. I was already here, and I could've easily brought them. I don't see this as something big. It is my team, and the quality of shoes are really important. So, I just used my contacts with shoe-sellers there and got them for everyone in the team,” Ashwal said when reminded about the incident.

Ahmedabad Defenders' opening match against Itambe Minas takes place on December 6 at 8:30 PM IST.