Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray undecided about player-coach relationship

Reuters |
Jan 24, 2025 11:00 PM IST

TENNIS-TENNIS-DJOKOVIC-MURRAY:Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray undecided about player-coach relationship

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray haven't decided whether to continue their player-coach partnership.

HT Image
HT Image

Djokovic hired his former rival as his coach for the Australian Open, where the Serbian reached the semifinal round. A thigh injury forced the No. 7 seed Djokovic to retire Friday after losing the first set to No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany in a tiebreaker.

Both Djokovic and Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, were noncommittal about whether they would continue to work together.

"I don't know. We both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn't talk about the future steps. We are so fresh off the court," Djokovic said in a post-match news conference.

"I'll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me. You know, give him my feedback, which is, of course, positive, and see how he feels and we make the next step.

"We are still hotheaded and disappointed, so it's kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are. I think we both need to cool off a little bit and then we'll have a chat."

Murray retired after the Paris Olympics last summer and told reporters the experience on Djokovic's team had been a good one and a learning one.

"Obviously there's a lot of things that as a player, you know things are different when you're coaching, there's a lot more that you need to help with in terms of communication around the team," he said. "You're not just thinking about yourself like you are when you're a player. I've certainly learned a lot but there's a lot more still for me to learn, that's for sure."

While Djokovic, 37, is set to play next month at the Qatar Open, it was unclear Friday whether his injury would prevent that. He said in his news conference that he tore a muscle in his left thigh during his quarterfinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On