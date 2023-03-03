Now another boxer writes to Boxing Federation over non-selection in squad

There seems to be more trouble for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) as another boxer Manju Rani has questioned her exclusion from the squad for the women’s world championships starting in New Delhi on March 15. Manju, who won the silver medal at the 2019 world championships, has written to the Boxing Federation of India that despite being a national champion in 48kg she was not picked for the squad and Nitu Ghanghas was selected. Nitu is the Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion in the category.

“I am the current national champion in 48kg. But I have been dropped from No.1 ranking to No 2 for the world championships and Nitu (Ghanghas) has been given my place. Nitu was initially named as No.3 boxer, yet she has been named in the India squad and I have been kept out,” she wrote to BFI president Ajay Singh.

“I have won a silver medal for India in the World Championships. I am training every day and never took a day off from camp. Neither am I injured. Yet my name has been removed without any reason. I want to draw your attention that players are feeling demoralised because of all this.”

She also said that she will take the legal route if she doesn’t get a satisfying reply.

“I have full faith that this matter will be investigated and I will be given justice and get a chance to represent the country in world championships. In case I do not get a satisfying response to my complaint, I will be forced to knock on the doors of the court. I humbly request you to see that talented and hard-working players do not suffer and should get the opportunity to bring glory to India.”

Nitu has been making waves in the 48kg and won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year. She is also a two-time youth world champion but was not able to compete in the senior national championships as she was unwell.

Manju, on the other hand, burst onto the scene with an exceptional showing in 2019 worlds when she reached the final in Ulan-Ude, Russia. She was the only boxer to win a silver medal from the 2019 edition with three other boxers winning bronze. Since then, there has been a dip in her performance but she is now making her way back in the last year and won the national title in Bhopal. During the CWG selection trials, Nitu and Manju Rani had a close fight for supremacy. Nitu had prevailed 5-2 to book her berth in the CWG.

Manju is the second boxer after Shiksha Narwal in the 54kg category to have raised the selection issue. Shiksha, too, has written to the BFI on her exclusion despite being a national champion and Preeti getting a go-ahead. It was learnt that Shiksha is contemplating moving court over the issue too.

The 12-member boxing contingent was picked on the basis of a “evaluation process” during the three-week national camp. The selection trials were not held.

High performance director Bernad Dunne has drawn up a system where boxers are ranked every week based on several parameters like skill level, technical and tactical knowledge, international performances, ability to win on the big stage, sparring sessions etc. He also feels that conducting trials before every major competition takes the focus away from the competition itself. Dunne faced quite a challenge to get a green signal for the new selection policy from BFI. There have been selection controversies in the past over when trials have not been held in a particular category.

A BFI insider said boxers are not happy with the selection being made through the evaluation process and not trials.

"They want selection trials as they feel assessment during training is not the right way. There was no trouble last year when trials were held for every major meet. Those boxers who have lost out are complaining. BFI will go through the selection evaluation process."