NSCI snooker: Kothari, Rawat enter semi-finals

Reigning champion Sourav Kothari and runner-up Laxman Rawat, both from PSPB, won their respective quarter-finals in the ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open.

While Kothari beat Mumbai youngster Rayaan Razmi 6-3 (31-71, 55-43, 31-68, 31-70, 60-9, 100-30, 94-20, 87-18, 76-62), Rawat knocked out another Mumbaikar Kreishh Gurbaxani 6-4 (40-52, 83-4, 94-22, 88-28, 54-19, 9-75, 48-63, 45-51, 84-1, 80-39).

Also Read | U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai complete 100-run win against Uttarakhand

Results (QF): Sourav Kothari bt Rayaan Razmi 6-3 (31-71, 55-43, 31-68, 31-70(64), 60-9, 100-30, 94(76)-20, 87(87)-18, 76-62); Laxman Rawat bt Kreishh Gurbaxani 6-4 (40-52, 83(82)-4, 94(66)-22, 88-28, 54-19, 9-75, 48-63, 45-51, 84(55)-1, 80-39); Aditya Mehta bt Ishpreet Singh Chadha 6-4 (63-71(63), 96(95)-37, 34-99(58), 83(83)-54, 61-35, 104(82)-10, 58-76, 34-78, 89(89)-0, 78-56); Sparsh Pherwani beat Shabaz Khan 6-3 (86-20, 42-70, 89(69)-7, 13-83, 20-80, 91-20, 68-20, 69-56, 80-18).

Young Comrade Shield: Khanapurkar slams ton

Parag Khanapurkar slammed 100 of 105 balls (28x4, 4x6) to help Khar Gymkhana post 324 for nine against Sind Sports Club in their Young Comrade Shield quarter-final on Saturday.

Brief scores: Parel SC 254/6 in 60 overs (Aman Jain 83, Usaid Cutlerywala 69; Shivam Dubey 3/29) vs MIG CC; Parsee Gymkhana 255/8 in 57 overs (Sachin Yadav 79*, Nutan Goel 45, Jay Dhatrak 41, Akarsheet Gomel 37; Karsh Kothari 4/77) vs Dr DY Patil SA ; Muslim United SC 195 in 58.5 overs (Dhruv Thakkar 79, Shashwat Jhunjhunwala 36; Vaibhav Mali 3/55, Sanket Yeshwante 3/65) vs CCI; Khar Gymkhana 324/9 in 65 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 100, Hiken Shah 88; Puneet Tripathi 4/124) vs Sind SC

MCC Pro-40 League: Waghmare shines

Harshal Waghmare’s four for 21 ensured Jwala Sports Foundation broke debutant B4S Club’s unbeaten run with a four-wicket win in the six-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 League at Oval Maidan.

Brief scores: B4S Club 156 (Ankush Pawan 78; Harshal Waghmare 4/27, Faizan Rabbani 3/21) lost to Jwala Sports Foundation 157/6 (Aman Parekh 39, Diyan Kubadia 39; Amanat Hussain 4/39) by 4 wkts.

Bipin Colaba Camp crowned champions

Bipin Colaba Camp defeated Bipin Vasai-Virar Camp 2-1 in the final to win the Bipin Football Academy's 34th inter-centre football tournament for under-16 boys.

Result (final) Bipin Colaba Camp 2 (Tanmay Thakur 18, Sajeer Idrisi 36) bt Bipin Vasai-Virar Camp 1 (Walmiki 40-og).

Indian Arena Polo League in April

The Indian Arena Polo League will begin on April 13 in Delhi, the Indian Polo Association and PS Ventures announced. The league will attract players from 20 countries who will participate in the auction process.

Top Indian players like Simran Shergill, Dhruvpal Godara, Shamsheer Ali, Col Vishal Chauhan and the current Indian captain HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh will play in the league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON