NSFs to publish Games selection policy two years in advance: Mandaviya

New Delhi: With a view to encouraging transparency in selection for elite events such as Olympics and Asian Games, all sports federations are mandated to publish their selection policy two years in advance, union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written response on Thursday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

Almost all major National Sports Federations (NSFs) have complied with the directive with Badminton Association of India (BAI), Boxing Federation of India (BFI), and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) making their selection criteria available on their website.

Selection of the boxing team is done on the basis of an evaluation system where pugilists are judged on key parameters such as sparring, weight management, gym performance and running. NRAI relies on two-stage selection trials. The rankings are determined after four selection trials and the rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters are picked and slotted in Group A and B. Only the Group A shooters are considered for senior international events.

The system worked well for India at last year’s Paris Olympics where shooters ended an eight-year duck, claiming three medals. The same system was recently used to pick teams for Asian Championships and the junior and senior World Cups.

Like NRAI, the badminton association too picks its teams from an elite core group that is “formed in consultation with the department concerned of Sports Authority of India,” as per its website.

“For participation in international tournaments, entries of senior players are sent from the core group as per their BWF Ranking. Apart from above, for a few international tournaments, players are selected from sr ranking tournaments. These selection tournaments are declared in advance and put in website,” it states.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) too is largely in compliance. The squads are chosen on the basis of selection trials, and while it’s way too early for WFI to announce the trials for next year’s Asian Games, it has put out notifications for all international senior and age-group events on the website.

“We have been quite transparent with our policies. The wrestlers are notified well in advance and the same is uploaded on the website,” a WFI official said.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) picks teams based on athletes meeting entry standards or qualifying via the rankings route. “All our policies are clearly mentioned on our website. We are among the first NSFs of the country to adopt such a transparent approach. Our directives to athletes are also put out well in advance to ensure there is no confusion,” AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said.

Mandaviya’s statement also recalled the instructions released in March with respect to the selection for international meets, inclusion in coaching camps and selection of coaches and support staff.

An important mandate from the ministry makes it mandatory for NSFs to record selection trials. “Selection trials must be video recorded or monitored via CCTV. Recordings must be sent to SAI with minutes of the selection committee,” Mandaviya said.

It is also mandatory for NSFs to have a Grievance Redressal Mechanism. “It must be in place and grievances resolved within seven days. Grievance committees must be independent of the selection committee,” he stated.