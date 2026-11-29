Three-time Olympic medallist Hassan Yazdani, world champion Manisha Bhanwala and Asian Games gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal will go under the hammer at the Pro Wrestling League player auction here on Monday. The auction pool comprises 78 overseas and 131 Indian wrestlers more

The auction pool comprises 78 overseas and 131 Indian wrestlers (119 men and 90 women) from 24 countries.

Wrestlers have been placed in four categories based on their performance credentials and international standing, with base prices of ₹18 lakh for A (Marquee), ₹12 lakh for Category A, ₹8 lakh for Category B and ₹3 lakh for Category C. There are 22 wrestlers in the top A bracket.

Leading the international contingent is Iran's Yazdani, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion and a silver medallist at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. He is joined by Paris 2024 silver medallists Anastasia Nichita of Moldova, a former world champion, and Daichi Takatani of Japan.

Reigning world champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva (Ukraine), former world champion Bilyana Dudova (Bulgaria) and 2026 World Championship silver medallists Roman Bravo-Young (Mexico) and Vazgen Tevanyan (Armenia) are also in the fray.

The Indian pool includes reigning world champion Manisha, Sujeet, who won gold at both the Asian Games and the Senior Asian Championship this year; and Antim Panghal, a World Championship bronze medallist and Asian Games silver medallist.

They are joined by Commonwealth Games champion and former World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia, 2026 Worlds medallists Neelam and Tanu Sharma.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals have retained Aman Sehrawat, who became India's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze in the 57kg category at Paris 2024, also adding an Asian Games gold this year.

"I am grateful to the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals for the faith they have shown in me. I want to repay that trust by giving my best on the mat in Season 6," Sehrawat said.

Delhi Dangal Warriors have retained Iran's Hadi Vafaeipour, a two-time Takhti Cup champion and 2024 Asian Championship bronze medallist.

Defending champions Haryana Thunders, along with Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators, have chosen not to retain any wrestlers and will build their squads entirely at the auction.