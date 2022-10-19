Home / Sports / Others / Olympic medal ka sapna poora karna hai: Simranjit Kaur Baatth

Olympic medal ka sapna poora karna hai: Simranjit Kaur Baatth

others
Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Simranjit Kaur Baatth, the first female boxer from Punjab to have represented the country at the Olympics, talks about her gold winning performance at the recently concluded National Games and the bond she shares with her mother.

Punjab’s boxer Simranjit Kaur Baatth won gold in the women’s lightweight finals at the recent National Games.
Punjab’s boxer Simranjit Kaur Baatth won gold in the women’s lightweight finals at the recent National Games.
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi

She has often been termed as the best female boxer to come out of Punjab, and why not? After all, Simranjit Kaur Baatth is the only female boxer from the state to have represented the country at the Olympics. And more recently, she won a gold medal at the National Games in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. When asked about her win — during her recent trip to Delhi to get felicitated for her win — she beams with happiness, and says, “It’s a great moment for me as I have been able to enjoy the shine of a gold medal after a long time! Having missed out on it in my recent competitions, only I know what it means. Jab bhi main kisi bhi tournament mein participate karke ghar wapis aati hoon toh dhol ke saath mera swagat karte hain Punjab mein. Bahut achha lagta hai ki jab apne logon ke liye, apni state ke liye kuch kar pati hun. Yeh medal meri state ke liye hi hai.”

The 27-year-old pugilist defeated Haryana’s Jaismine Lamboriya, in the women’s lightweight finals, and just the thought of achieving this makes Baatth radiate with pride. It’s also her warmth and love for her mother that makes her beam, as she recalls the days when her journey in the sport began. “Maa ki wajah se hi boxing start kari thi. Woh khud bachpan mein chahti thi ki Police ki wardi pehne. When she could not fulfil her dream, that’s when she saw a dream for her four kids to excel. Unhone hum sab ko sports mein dala taaki hum desh ko represent kar sakein,” she says, adding, “Unka sapna tha Olympics mein mujhe dekhne ka, jo maine poora kiya hai aur ab aage Olympic medal jeetke lane ka sapna poora karna hai!”

In November 2021, she received Arjuna Award from former President Ram Nath Kovind, but feels there are still miles to go before she sleeps. “My biggest inspiration are my elder sister and younger brother, who started boxing before me. Looking at them, I took to the sport that I now love with all my heart,” says Baatth, adding, “It’s definitely a beautiful moment when one gets acknowledged with such a prestigious award (Arjuna Award). But for me, inspiring younger girls is an equally huge achievement.... Mere gaon ki (sports) academy mein jab main ladkiyon ko inspire hote dekhti hoon toh bahut khushi hoti hai. If even a couple of girls take up the sport because they look up to me, I will feel blessed!”

Author tweets @karansethi042

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out