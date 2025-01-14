Olympic medal ‘rust’: Indian athletes raise concerns

New Delhi: A week into winning her first Olympics bronze in Paris, Manu Bhaker was surprised to see the shine of her Olympic medal wearing off – literally. Within a few days, the colour of her second Olympic bronze medal also began to dull. Along with Manu Bhaker, shooters Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale are also considering replacing their deteriorating Paris Olympics medals (PTI)

Not only Manu – she became the first Indian to win two medals in one Olympics since independence – fellow shooters Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh were also pained to see the most coveted prize of their sporting career lose its lustre.

The poor quality of medals awarded at the Paris Olympics have been blamed with complaints pouring in from medallists around the world. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has told AFP that the “defective medals” will be replaced.

“The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint), the institution responsible for the manufacture and quality control of the medals, to assess any complaints about the medals and to understand the circumstances and cause of any damage,” it quoted IOC as saying. “Defective medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved identically.”

AFP quoted French online media outlet La Lettre as saying that “more than 100 defective medals have been returned by disgruntled athletes”. It explained that the medals “had to bear the brunt of the new products used”, as new regulations banned a component of the varnish previously employed and “had to be replaced at short notice”.

India won six medals at the Paris Games, Neeraj Chopra claiming the only silver. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat as well as the men’s hockey team too won bronze. Many hockey players have also seen their medals get damaged.

Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan told HT: “The coating on both of Manu’s bronze medals has come off. It doesn’t look like the medals are just a few months old from this Olympics. Manu has now framed it and we have put it in a showcase at home. We don’t take it out for fear that it could get damaged even more,” he said.

Sarabjot – he and Manu won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event – said he has spoken to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials to get his medal replaced.

“Within a few days I saw the upper layer start to chip off. It’s as if with every touch the layer was coming off. I was feeling bad looking at them. It’s a result of our hard work. I’ve spoken to someone to bring it to the knowledge of IOA so that something can be done,” he said.

Swapnil, who won bronze in 50m rifle three position, said he kept thinking of ways to halt the deterioration. “I was thinking of ways to put a layer or something to preserve it, but I think there are IOC norms to be followed with respect to Olympic medals. It’s good to know that IOC is replacing the medals, I would like it to be changed,” he told HT.

“I have gone to so many events after the Olympics where I have taken out the medal and showed it. It’s a proud possession and everyone wants to hold it. I don’t want to restrict myself where I can’t take out the medal,” Swapnil said.

“The replacement process should begin in the coming weeks,” IOC was quoted as saying by AFP.

IOA president PT Usha said if any Indian medallist took up the issue with the apex sports body, she will immediately take it up with IOC. “An Olympic medal is a lifetime achievement and a cherished memory. If any athlete feels that their medal has deteriorated because of poor quality and needs a replacement, we will request IOC for replacement,” she said.

The Paris Olympics medals were showcased as ground breaking. Each medal is embellished with an original piece of the most iconic symbol of France – Eiffel Tower – taken from the stocks of the monument’s operating company. The other side features the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, and the Acropolis.

“Paris 2024 worked on the design of the medal with Chaumet, an LVMH Group company which is a Premium Partner of Paris 2024,” according to the organising committee.

(With AFP inputs)