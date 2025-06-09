Olympic medallist Kusale back in action

New Delhi: Paris Olympics 50m rifle 3 Position bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale will return to top-flight action at the Munich World Cup starting on Tuesday. Swapnil Kusale (NRAI)

Kusale took a four-month break after the Games, returning at the National Championships and National Games, finishing third in both events. He narrowly missed making the cut for the Buenos Aires and Lima World Cups. In India’s highly competitive field, it is tough to constantly remain in the national team.

This season, competition is intense among two-time Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Kusale, Olympian Chain Singh, national champion Kiran Ankush Jadhav, World Championship medallist Akhil Sheoran and National Games winner Neeraj Kumar. The top three make it to the team.

Kusale has done well to return to the top three in domestic rankings, with Chain Singh, who won bronze in Buenos Aires, at the top. The close competition means no shooter can relax. The contest for an India berth will only get tougher with the World Championships scheduled in Cairo in November. Aishwary, Chain and Neeraj were picked for the first two World Cups, and now Swapnil and Jadhav are getting a look-in.

Kusale warmed up for the season at the Grand Prix of Liberation in Plzen last month, winning silver with a score of 463.5. The Munich World Cup will be his first ISSF competition. Kusale’s world changed after his rise to the Olympic podium. The quiet Kolhapur shooter soaked in the spotlight after his Olympic success before taking a break.

“His life changed so much after Paris. He was constantly attending events. Initially, it was a bit of a struggle to adapt, but he is very clear in his head. So, after the break when he came back, he was totally focused,” national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande told HT from Munich. “He is shooting well. The Liberation Cup served as good exposure, and he is now ready for the ISSF World Cup.”

The World Championships are at the top of his plans and the performance in Munich will give him an idea where his preparations stand.

“The conditions are good in Munich, and all of them are experienced shooters. Most have come here multiple times and are very comfortable with the range,” she said.

The 50m rifle 3P shooters will have the first elimination round on Tuesday, while the women’s 10m air rifle and men’s 10m air pistol finals are on the first day. Varun Tomar will lead India’s charge in air pistol, which also has debutants Aditya Malra and Nishant Rawat. Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh will compete in the ranking points section.

In women’s air rifle, two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, Arya Borse and national champion Ananya Naidu, who is making her World Cup debut, will compete.