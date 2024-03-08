Only WFI can send India teams: UWW

In a fresh twist to the wrestling saga, the world wrestling body said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as its "affiliated member" alone has the right to "elect and announce their teams" for international tournaments including Paris Olympics qualifiers. Wrestling Federation of India logo

"From the outset it is reminded here that, after the lifting of the suspension imposed by the UWW on your federation on February 13, 2024, UWW considers your federation as any other affiliated federation, duly functioning in compliance with the UWW regulations and subject to all rights and obligations conferred by this status," wrote United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic to WFI president Sanjay Singh.

"It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to elect and announce their teams for the continental championships, the world championships, the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournaments as well as the ranking series and other international tournaments on the official calendar.

Lalovic, who is also IOC Executive Board Member, said the registration in international events can be made only by the UWW affiliated national federations and "no other entity may take this role on your behalf."

This comes a day after Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc panel was handed over the responsibility to conduct selection trials for Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships after the matter was heard by the Delhi high court.

WFI withdrew its notice conducting selection trials for the two international tournaments after court said two parallel selection trials cannot be held. "The selection trials shall proceed as per the circular/ press release dated 09.02.2024.... Needless to say, the ad-hoc committee shall ensure that all athletes, which are found eligible, are permitted to participate in the trial." the court said in the order.

The Delhi High court was hearing a plea filed by the four potesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian,

challenging WFI's February 26 notice, claiming that federation had deliberately issued the notice to hold despite being barred by the Sports Ministry from conducting championships and having knowledge of WFI's ad hoc committee’s announcing the trials.

"UWW is the world body and it has said that WFI is its affiliated body and it will accept the entries sent by them. In this situation the government should think that wrestlers should not suffer and the country's interests in an Olympic year should be kept in mind . Our wrestlers should get to compete and whatever is best for the country should be decided," said WFI president Sanjay Singh.

The trials for Greco Roman and freestyle wrestlers will be held at SAI Sonipat on March 10 while trials for women wrestlers will be held at NSNIS Patiala on March 11. The winner of the trials in the Olympic weight category will get to represent India in upcoming Olympic qualifiers like the Asian Olympic Qualifiers (19- 21 April) & World Olympic Qualifiers (9-12 May).