Pankaj Advani retains Asian Billiards title

PTI |
Mar 19, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Advani, who had lost to Damani in the group stages, was in great form and won the first two games easily. He scored breaks in each frame, including a century break in the fourth game.

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title after defeating compatriot Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final on Sunday.

Pankaj Advani(Getty Images for DAGOC)
Damani also scored a break of 75 in the third frame but eventually had to settle for silver, losing 1-5 at the QBSF Academy here.

