IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST

India's Singhraj displayed his skills to win a gold medal at the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here. He bagged the top honours in P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 finals.

Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.

The final score read 236.8-234. In fact, after the penultimate final series, Ibragimov was leading by just 0.1 point.

In the final series, the Indian had better control as he shot a 9.9 and 10.4, while the Uzbekistan shooter managed 9.5 and 7.9 to settle for the silver.

Turkey's former Paralympic champion Muharrem Korhan Yamaç took the bronze with 214.4 points.

World Championships medallist Manish Narwal, who had qualified in second place, had to settle for fourth place with 194.3 points.

Rahul Jakhar, who had claimed a bronze medal in P3 mixed 25m air pistol SH1, finished in eighth place.

Singhraj's gold also pushed India (one gold, one bronze) to the third place in the medals table behind Ukraine (three gold, three silver and a bronze) and the hosts United Arab Emirates (two gold).

"I am very happy to win this gold after such a long time. Coming to this World Cup, I was very confident to get a good result here as I had trained very hard during the COVID-19 lockdown," said Singhraj.

"My first international was here in Al Ain 2018, but I missed out the gold. In 2019 also, I had to settle for the silver. I want to continue this momentum and get a good result in Tokyo 2020."

In the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1, the promising Rubina Francis finished in eighth place. Francis had qualified in fourth place with a score of 562.

The highlight of the day was Iran's Paralympic champion Sareh Javanmardi clinching the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1 gold with a world record-equalling final score of 237.7.

On Sunday, Mahavir Swaroop Unhalkar finished fifth in R1 men's 10m air rifle standing SH1, which was won by Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Divyansh clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the mega event here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
others

EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal

By Shivansh Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
others

ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
others

Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:21 AM IST
In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP