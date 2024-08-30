Paralympics 2024: Avani wins gold, Mona bronze to open India’s medal tally

New Delhi: Avani Lekhara just couldn’t stop smiling. Shock, surprise, delight, relief, and even a hint of disbelief at fickle destiny -- her face soaked in a golden glow revealed all of that. She had just confirmed a gold medal for India at the Paris Paralympics in what was a dramatic 24-shot final in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. To double the joy for India, Mona Agarwal captured the bronze to give India a sensational start to the Paralympics campaign. India’s Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal pose after winning gold and bronze respectively. (PTI)

Avani, who shot into the limelight three years back in Tokyo Paralympics with two medals, was leading for most of the second half of the final but slipped to second position in the penultimate shot with Korean G Lee Yunri snatching the lead from her with a fantastic 10.7 (total 240). Avani had shot 10.1 and was totalling 239.2.

Avani, being a fast shooter, shot another 10.1 and thought the gold had slipped out of her grasp as she waited for Lee to complete her last shot. A 9.8 would have sealed the gold for Lee, but the Korean shockingly shot a 6.8.

Under pressure, and with the gold medal in sight Lee had fumbled dramatically. Avani then released that thousand-watt smile, defending her gold medal with a new Paralympic record of 249.7. She improved on her own record from Tokyo.

Being the defending champion in the event, Avani was carrying the hopes of a nation. She started well and was in second place after the first two series (10 shots). Korean Lee was at top place with a score of 104.2 followed by Avani 1-3.7 and Chinese C Zhong Yixin 103.3. Mona Agarwal was at sixth place (102.7) but she climbed to the top with some exceptional shooting as the final progressed.

A perfect 10.9 in the 11th shot saw Mona jump to third place. There was tough tussle between Avani and Lee before the Indian took the lead from the 13th shot and held it tightly with some fearless shooting. Mona now moved to second position with a 10.7 in the 17th shot as Indian shooters found themselves perched in 1-2.

Mona made further inroads to take the lead after 20 shots. She had a total of 208.1, leading by a decimal point over Avani. Though her momentum dropped as the final progressed towards the finish line, it was enough for her to claim a bronze medal.

Avani, after a roller-coaster ride, sealed the gold medal. She will be taking part in two more events, and is a hot favourite to return with a few more medals.