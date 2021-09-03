Home / Sports / Others / Paralympics: Suyash, Mukundan fail to qualify for S7 50m butterfly final
India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav. File(Getty Images)
India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav. File(Getty Images)
others

Paralympics: Suyash, Mukundan fail to qualify for S7 50m butterfly final

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 after clocking 32.36s, 2.65 seconds behind leader Austin Evan (29.71) of USA.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Indian swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan failed to qualify for the S7 class final of men's 50m butterfly event at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 after clocking 32.36s, 2.65 seconds behind leader Austin Evan (29.71) of USA.

In heat 2, Mukundan, the 26-year-old from Bengaluru, finished at the sixth position with a timing of 33.82s.

Only the top four in each heat qualifies for the final.

In S7 classification, swimmers have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs.

This is the first time after the 1972 that para swimmers competing in the Games for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo paralympics tokyo paralympic games
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.