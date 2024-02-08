Paris Olympics medallists to take home a 'piece of Eiffel Tower'; first pictures unveiled

The forthcoming Paris Olympics promises to offer more than just athletic competition; it is set to provide podium finishers with a unique and symbolic reward: a piece of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Organizers unveiled the event's medals on Friday, revealing that they will feature hexagon-shaped tokens crafted from scrap metal sourced from the monument itself. The Chaumet-designed Paris 2024 Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals, featuring a hexagon-shaped piece of iron taken from the original Eiffel Tower,(Bloomberg)

According to Thierry Reboul, the creative director of Paris 2024, the decision to incorporate elements of the Eiffel Tower into the medals was driven by a desire to establish a connection between the Games and the cultural heritage of France. "The absolute symbol of Paris and France is the Eiffel Tower," Reboul emphasized during the medal unveiling. "It's the opportunity for the athletes to bring back a piece of Paris with them."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Crafted by renowned jeweller Chaumet, each medal showcases an 18-gram hexagon token at its centre, representing the shape of France. These tokens are composed of iron extracted from the Eiffel Tower during previous renovation projects and preserved in a secret warehouse location for years. The design concept draws inspiration from the tiara motifs found in Chaumet's archives.

"We found out that over the years during the maintenance of the Eiffel Tower that they were obliged to remove some of the original structure," Reboul explained.

“We used these pieces. There were more than enough of them.”

Turning the medals over reveals an equally captivating design; here, the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, charges forward, flanked by iconic landmarks: the Acropolis on one side and the Eiffel Tower on the other.

The Paralympics medals boast a unique feature: a view of the Eiffel Tower from underneath, accompanied by the embossed inscription "Paris 2024" rendered in braille. This pays tribute to the Frenchman who invented the braille writing system, highlighting the Games' commitment to honouring diversity and innovation.

Production of these medals falls under the purview of France's esteemed mint, the Monnaie de Paris. A total of 5,084 medals are set to be awarded across various Olympic and Paralympic events.

For French athletes, the prospect of receiving a medal adorned with a piece of the Eiffel Tower holds profound significance.

"We want to make sure those pieces of the Eiffel Tower stay at home," remarked French wheelchair tennis player Pauline Deroulede.

"Seeing them so close gives some extra motivation," added another home nation athlete, wrestler Koumba Larroque.