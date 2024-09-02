Pickleball and Padel surge in India, show 159 percent growth across three years

Hudle, India's leading sports-tech platform, has announced its role as the Booking and Community Partner for two major sporting events: the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 and the Indian Padel Tour 3.0. These partnerships will facilitate seamless ticketing and player engagement through Hudle's platform, while also driving higher registrations and participation via its dynamic sports community. This move aligns with Hudle's commitment to supporting the rapid growth of Pickleball and Padel in India, both of which have seen a remarkable 159 percent increase in popularity from 2019 to 2022. The Pickleball craze is spreading like wildfire in India.(Hudle)

The Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0, organised by Global Sports and scheduled from August 20th to 25th, 2024, will feature over 800 participants from around the world competing for a prize pool of USD 100,000. The event will be headlined by international stars such as former World No. 2 Jocelyn 'Jay' Devilliers, also known as the Flying Frenchman, alongside Meghan Fudge, Ryler Dheart, Rob Nunnery, and Thaddea Lock. As part of its role, Hudle will provide players with over 4 Lacs in credits, redeemable at Global Sports Pickleball Venues.

Meanwhile, the Indian Padel Tour 3.0, set to take place at PadelPark in Mumbai from August 23rd to 25th, 2024, will offer a unique franchise-based format blending professional and amateur play. Hudle will reward the winners with 10,000 credits each, further enhancing the player experience and fostering community engagement.

Hudle's platform has seen a 35% month-on-month growth in Pickleball and Padel games, with increasing participation in cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The company has established partnerships across multiple cities, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Indore, and Bhopal, and is planning expansions into Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. These efforts ensure that players have access to premier venues and the chance to connect with fellow sports enthusiasts.

What Hudle CEO has to say

Commenting on the new partnerships, Hudle’s Founder and CEO, Suhail Narain, expressed his excitement over the growing popularity of these sports in India. "The surge in Pickleball and Padel popularity in India is truly remarkable, spanning a wide age bracket. This growth is not just about numbers but about the expanding passion and community around these sports.

"At Hudle, we are dedicated to not only fuelling this momentum but also ensuring that players across all age groups have the resources, venues, and communities they need to thrive. Our vision is to make sports a seamless and integral part of everyone's life, and our partnerships with these major events are a testament to that commitment."

Globally, both Pickleball and Padel have experienced explosive growth, with Pickleball being played in 84 countries by over 5 million players, and Padel in 110 countries by over 25 million players. Hudle's innovative approach extends beyond booking and community engagement; it provides a comprehensive digital ecosystem that connects players, optimises venue management, and nurtures a vibrant sports community.