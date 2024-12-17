Pistons blow lede, still eke out OT win over Heat

Malik Beasley had a season-high 28 points, Cade Cunningham supplied a triple-double and the host Detroit Pistons topped the Miami Heat 125-124 in overtime on Monday night. HT Image

Cunningham had 20 points, 18 assists and 11 rebounds for Detroit, which squandered a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead. Ausar Thompson contributed 19 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. tossed in 16, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in overtime.

Jimmy Butler produced 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat, who had their four-game winning streak end. Tyler Herro scored 23 points, and Bam Adebayo added 15 points and eight boards.

The Pistons played without two starters Tobias Harris was sidelined by a thumb injury, while Jaden Ivey was a late scratch due to left knee pain.

Adebayo converted an alley-oop for the first points of overtime, beginning an 8-0 run. Hardaway then erupted with three 3-pointers off Cunningham assists to give Detroit a 123-122 lead.

Butler's putback was answered by a Cunningham layup. After a Herro miss, Detroit committed a turnover. Herro then missed a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

Detroit led by as much as 15 points in the first half despite committing 13 turnovers. The Pistons settled for a 63-59 halftime advantage as Beasley scored 13 points.

The Pistons came out flying after the break, scoring the first nine points of the half.

Detroit's lead was 97-81 entering the fourth. When Cunningham knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:39 remaining, the Pistons were up by 19 again.

Miami scored the next six points. The Heat finally cut the Pistons' lead to single digits with 2:52 remaining when Herro drained a 3-pointer off a Pistons turnover.

Rozier's layup with 2:25 left after a Cunningham miss made it 112-106. Following a Pistons shot clock violation, Herro made another 3-pointer to cut Detroit's lead to three.

Another empty Detroit possession led to a Butler layup with 1:10 remaining.

Cunningham made two free throws with 11.5 seconds left for a 114-111 Pistons lead. Herro then made a 3-pointer from the wing with five seconds left to send the game into overtime.

