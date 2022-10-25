Home / Sports / Others / PKL 9: Puneri Paltan cruise past Jaipur Pink Panthers, win 32-24 in Bengaluru

PKL 9: Puneri Paltan cruise past Jaipur Pink Panthers, win 32-24 in Bengaluru

others
Published on Oct 25, 2022 09:02 PM IST

PKL 9: Aslam Inamdar’s 13 points proved crucial as Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

PKL 9: Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers.(PKL)
PKL 9: Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers.(PKL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Puneri Paltan were in fantastic form as they sealed a 32-24 win vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL Season 9, on Tuesday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Aslam Inamdar proved to be crucial with 13 points as his side secured a victory. He was prolific in the initial stages and caused all sorts of trouble for Jaipur.

In the last few seconds of the first-half, Puneri registered the first ALL OUT to take a 17-11 lead. Jaipur attempted to stage a comeback in the second-half as the raiding duo of Arjun and Rahul began to cause chaos and put the Paltan defence under pressure.

Also Read | ‘Starting playing seriously in my village’: PKL 9 star Rakesh reveals how he developed ‘a huge interest in kabaddi’

With their lead reducing, Puneri began to get back into the game. A SUPER TACKLE by Gaurav Khatri put Arjun out of the equation and then one by Mohammad Nabibaksh removed Chaudhari. Then they got an eight-point lead. Then Puneri kept their tempo and didn't lose their lead. Jaipur tried to get a consolation point but were denied.

After the win, Puneri are fifth in the six-team table with 19 points from six games. Meanwhile, Jaipur are in pole position with 26 points from six matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pkl pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi + 1 more
pkl pro kabaddi league pro kabaddi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out