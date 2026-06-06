Praggnanandhaa felt the ‘tension’ once he realised Norway Chess title was his, started pacing moments before victory

What a roller coaster ride it was for India's R Praggnanandhaa at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament. The 20-year-old found himself at the bottom after the sixth round, but he bounced back in style, winning four classical games in a row to become the first Indian ever to register a victory at the prestigious tournament. In the final round, Praggnanandhaa outclassed Germany's Vincent Keymer at Oslo’s Deichman Bjørvika. In the final four games, the Indian grandmaster defeated Alireza Firouzja, world no.1 Magnus Carlsen, D Gukesh, and Keymer. What a roller coaster ride it was for India's R Praggnanandhaa (HT_PRINT)

The Norway Chess 2026 also saw Praggnanandhaa completing a double over Carlsen. In his final match, the youngster was seen pacing around just a few moments before clinching the victory. There was palpable tension on his face as he walked around the playing area to gather his thoughts.

Also Read: History-maker R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title He then quickly returned to his seat, and his opponent eventually resigned, marking yet another historic chapter in Indian chess.

After the win, Praggnanandhaa revealed that once he realised he was in a winning position, he started feeling tense, which was why he needed a few seconds to himself.