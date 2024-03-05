 Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel

Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel

PTI |
Mar 05, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh share the fourth spot and the next round will be crucial for them

Sitting at tied fourth, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh will have some catching up to do if they want to finish on the podium with four rounds remaining in the ongoing Prague Masters Chess tournament in Prague.

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa(Sreeram DK)
Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa(Sreeram DK)

Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh share the fourth spot and the next round will be crucial for them both as Pragg, as he is fondly called, takes on leader Nodirbek Abdusattarov and Gukesh is up against tailender Mateuesz Bartel of Poland.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A win for both will certainly spice up the tournament and Gukesh definitely has an edge against Bartel who is languishing at the last spot.

After five rounds of play, Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan is enjoying his new status of being world number five, cashing in on his luck and skillset at the same time.

The Uzbek is in sole lead on four points out of a possible five and it remains to be seen if he loses steam in the last four remaining rounds.

Parham Maghsoodloo got here backed by some brilliant results and he justified his billing by winning the first two rounds including the one against Praggnanandhaa.

However, it has been a safe ride since then and Maghsoodloo needs to score better to stake his claim for the first prize.

Richard Rapport Stands third at this juncture with his uncanny style on three points out of five rounds and the Hungarian turned Romanian will wait for his chances that he creates himself.

The other Indian in the fray Vidit Gujrathi started off with four draws in the first four games but then lost to Praggnanandhaa that cost him dearly. The Nasik-based has a lot of ground to cover but he is known to peak towards the end of the tournament.

Meanwhile Arjun Erigaise, yet again gained the number one ranking amongst Indians surpassing Viswanathan Anand for the second time in three days.

The Indian is leading at the Shenzen Masters in China. Arjun also entered the tenth spot in world live ranking for the first time.

Pairings round 6 (Indians unless stated): Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb, 4) vs R Praggnanandhaa (2.5); Vidit Gujrathi (2) vs Vicnent Keymer (Ger, 2); Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 2) vs Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3.5) David Navara (Cze, 2.5) vs Richard Rapport (Rou, 3); D Gukesh (2.5) vs Mateusz Bartel (Pol, 1).

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On