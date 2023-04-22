Quebec native Matthew Bergeron rises from Dino Babers football camp to NFL draft spotlight

Canadian multisport giant Matthew Bergeron is poised to become one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. The 23-year-old offensive tackle from Québec, Canada, has an impressive backstory of overcoming adversity and defying the odds to make it to the pinnacle of American football. Canadian multisport giant Matthew Bergeron is poised to become one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft 2023.

Bergeron's journey to the NFL started at the Dino Babers football camp at Syracuse University in June 2018. He and his teammates from Cégep de Thetford in Québec, Canada, earned an invitation to the camp after meeting the academic and athletic requirements. Despite having zero NCAA scholarship offers at the time, Bergeron quickly made an impression on coaches and scouts with his raw talent and work ethic.

Babers, Syracuse's head coach, pulled Bergeron aside after practice and offered him a scholarship a few days later. Bergeron committed right away and spent the next few years honing his skills and improving his game.

Now, Bergeron is one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, ranked No. 5 in Dane Brugler's draft guide, "The Beast." Brugler projects him to be selected in the second round, a testament to Bergeron's rare skill set, intense work ethic, and desire to improve.

Bergeron's upbringing in the small town of Victoriaville in central Québec is a testament to his character and resilience. Raised by his single mother, Annie, Bergeron quickly learned how to be a leader and take care of his younger siblings. He also developed a passion for sports, particularly football and hockey, and played multiple sports throughout his childhood.

It wasn't until he was 12 that Bergeron started playing football, and he was an offensive lineman from the start. While he initially wanted to be the one scoring touchdowns, Bergeron quickly learned to appreciate the importance of his position and the value of being unselfish and playing physically.

Bergeron's football idol was Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, an offensive lineman from Québec who won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bergeron wore Duvernay-Tardif's jersey and looked up to him as a figure who showed that it was possible to make it to the NFL from Québec.

Despite facing adversity throughout his career, including a concussion that ended his tournament at the Canada Cup, Bergeron persevered and continued to improve. He spent his last two years of high school at Cégep de Thetford, where he raised his game against superior competition.

Bergeron's rare combination of size, agility, and athleticism makes him a coveted prospect in the NFL Draft. He stands at 6'6" and weighs 318 pounds, yet is incredibly agile thanks to his experience in hockey and soccer as a youngster.

Bergeron's journey to the NFL Draft is a testament to his character, work ethic, and determination to overcome adversity. With his rare combination of talent and grit, Bergeron is poised to make a splash in the NFL and continue the tradition of Québecois football players making their mark in the league.