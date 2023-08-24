R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live: Tie-breaker to decide title after 2 draws
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, 2023 Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates: The second game of this clash of generations in the 2023 final may have been a bit of an anti-climax with both players shaking hands to agree to a quiet draw. But that only sets things up for quite a tasty tie-breaker session today. Taste is something turned problematic for Carlsen, it seems, as he still was visibly to be struggling with a stomach bug during Round 2. The Norwegian five-time undisputed world champion seemed to intent for a draw right from the beginning of the game and it is what he got. For 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, Thursday could prove to be a big test as he is up against one of the all-time greats in two rapid games and potentially blitz games later.
- Aug 24, 2023 02:28 PM IST
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates: Prag's brilliance
However, don't think that Praggnandhaa has survived this long simply because of Carlsen's stomach bug. The fact that Carlsen chose to fight for a draw almost from the first move in the second game just shows how seriously the Norwegian is taking the 18-year-old. The fact that he topped the World No.2 and No.3 on the way to the final shows just how dangerous an opponent he can be.
- Aug 24, 2023 02:26 PM IST
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Live: Carlsen's dodgy stomach
Carlsen had an extra day compared to Praggnanandhaa because of the fact that the latter had to play a tie-breaker in his semi-final tie. But he admitted that there was no real advantage he gained there because of the fact that he had been hit with a stomach bug. This has been a major factor thus far in this tie. Here is what he said after the first round: “Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous,. I am happy with the way that I solved the problem in the opening so the result is fine.”
- Aug 24, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates: How Round 2 went
Only 30 moves were played by both players before they shook hands. It went at quite a brisk pace, with both players having lost their queens by move 10. After that, both their heavy pieces were decimated quite quickly and they had same-colour bishops and a symmetrical pawn structure in the endgame.
- Aug 24, 2023 02:02 PM IST
R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Round 3 Live updates: Hello and welcome!
“Let there be fireworks!” is what Prag and Carlsen declared metaphorically when they shook hands on a quiet draw on Wednesday. The game lasted 30 moves and Carlsen, who was on white, seemed to have been working towards drawing the match right from the beginning, seemingly struggling still with his stomach bug. It means that 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa is now up against one of the all-time greats in a pair of rapid games and potentially a couple of blitz games afterwards. A winner has to come out of today's matches and the formats are the kind that brings excitement by design and so, Day 3 of this epic final could be at the opposite end of the spectrum that Day 2 was at.