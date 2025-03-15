Menu Explore
Rays preseason capsule: Ace back, but bats must improve

Reuters |
Mar 15, 2025 09:00 PM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-PRESEASON-CAPSULE

Tampa Bay Rays

HT Image
HT Image

2024 record: 80-82 .

He gone: OF Jose Siri, LHP Jeffrey Springs, LHP Tyler Alexander, OF Dylan Carlson, LHP Richard Lovelady, LHP Colin Poche.

New faces: IF Ha-Seong Kim, C Danny Jansen, RHP Alex Faedo, OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Joe Boyle.

Biggest question entering Opening Day: Will the Rays score more runs? Only the lowly Chicago White Sox scored fewer in the AL last season, so Tampa Bay will hope for much more, especially after Kim returns from the shoulder surgery that ended his 2024 season in August. There is room for Jonny DeLuca to grow with more playing time, while Josh Lowe will hope to bounce back. The addition of Jansen also should help and provide strong defense behind the plate.

Top prospect: SS Carson Williams is coming off a 20-homer, 33-steal season at Double-A Montgomery. The former Minor League Gold Glove winner and No. 9 overall prospect per MLB.com, who continues to improve offensively, soon could get his call to the majors.

Breakout player: Junior Caminero began 2024 as one of the game's top prospects before earning his most significant big-league time by August. He hit six home runs in 43 games, but now he figures to slot at the hot corner and in the middle of the lineup from the outset.

2025 outlook: It will be an interesting season for the Rays, who will play at the Yankees' spring home of Steinbrenner Field after Hurricane Milton severely damaged the Tropicana Field roof during the offseason. Playing outdoors will test the team's depth in new ways, but the Rays will have ace Shane McClanahan healthy again following a second Tommy John surgery topping a rotation that has six capable options. Despite its struggles, the lineup looks similar to the one that finished 2024.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

