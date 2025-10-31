Remove ‘India’ from title, Delhi HC directs All India Carrom Federation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed All India Carrom Federation (AICF) to modify its name by removing the word India from its title, observing that the federation is a private body and lacks Centre’s recognition as a national sports federation (NSF). Representational image. (HT Photo)

A bench of justice Mini Pushkarna in its October 29 order released on Friday also barred AICF from using the words “India” or “Indian” in its name, logo, or future competitions.

The court passed the order while dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the Maharashtra and Union Territory of Pondicherry Carrom Associations, which challenged the AICF’s elections and sought to restrain it from using the titles “India” or “Indian.”

The Centre’s lawyer had said that the ministry in its December 17, 2024 letter had categorically stated that it did not recognise AICF as a NSF and it was thus a private body. It was further contended that while the AICF had earlier been granted recognition, its renewal was withheld for failing to comply with the ‘one state, one unit’ principle mandated under the National Sports Code. The counsel also argued that the Code prohibits the use of the expressions ‘India’ or ‘Indian’ without prior government approval.

On the other hand, the AICF’s counsel submitted that the association continues to be the sole body responsible for sending teams to represent the country in various international carrom tournaments.

Taking note of the submissions, the court restrained the AICF from further using the contested titles and directed that whenever it sends a team abroad, it must clearly state that the team represents India but is not the “Indian Team” officially recognized by the Government of India.

“Considering the submissions made before this Court, it is manifest that AICF cannot be considered as a National Sports Federation as per the submission made on behalf of UOI, in the absence of renewal of recognition of the AICF. Therefore, it becomes apparent that the AICF is a private entity/body,” the court said.

It added, “Accordingly, considering the fact that AICF is a private body as of now, in the absence of renewal of its recognition by the UOI, it is directed that AICF shall change its name in order to delete the word “India” from its nomenclature. However, liberty is granted to the Carrom Federation to use the expression “Team from India”, in order to show that the representation is from the country India.”

The court however granted AICF the liberty to make a representation before the union sports ministry for being recognised as NSF. “In case such a representation is made by the said entity, i.e., AICF (with changed name for the time being), the said representation shall be duly considered by the UOI. The said Carrom Federation shall comply with all the directions as may be issued by UOI with regard to grant of recognition,” the court maintained.