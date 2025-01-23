Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Report: Heat suspending Jimmy Butler two more games

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 04:57 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BUTLER-SUSPENSION

The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for a second time this month on Wednesday, electing to keep the star out two more games after he missed a team flight to Milwaukee, ESPN reported.

HT Image
HT Image

Butler already served a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, as the Heat went 3-4 from Jan. 4-15. The six-time All-Star had requested a trade, saying his relationship with the team had soured beyond repair.

After Butler missed five games in December with an illness, the team was not satisfied with his level of play upon his return and enacted the seven-game suspension for conduct that had become an issue "over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

At the time, Butler said he "probably" would never be content playing for the Heat again, but he returned from his suspension Jan. 17 and averaged 13.0 points with 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists as the team went 1-2.

On the season, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

According to the report, Butler was a no-show for the team's flight in advance of a game against the Bucks on Thursday. Butler will now miss the game at Milwaukee as well as one Saturday at Brooklyn.

At the time that Butler's original desire to be traded was known, Heat president Pat Riley said the team was not going to trade one of its top players. After the first suspension was handed out, Riley said the team was willing to listen to trade offers.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On