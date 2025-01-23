Report: Heat suspending Jimmy Butler two more games

The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for a second time this month on Wednesday, electing to keep the star out two more games after he missed a team flight to Milwaukee, ESPN reported. HT Image

Butler already served a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, as the Heat went 3-4 from Jan. 4-15. The six-time All-Star had requested a trade, saying his relationship with the team had soured beyond repair.

After Butler missed five games in December with an illness, the team was not satisfied with his level of play upon his return and enacted the seven-game suspension for conduct that had become an issue "over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."

At the time, Butler said he "probably" would never be content playing for the Heat again, but he returned from his suspension Jan. 17 and averaged 13.0 points with 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists as the team went 1-2.

On the season, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

According to the report, Butler was a no-show for the team's flight in advance of a game against the Bucks on Thursday. Butler will now miss the game at Milwaukee as well as one Saturday at Brooklyn.

At the time that Butler's original desire to be traded was known, Heat president Pat Riley said the team was not going to trade one of its top players. After the first suspension was handed out, Riley said the team was willing to listen to trade offers.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.