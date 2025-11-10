LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tajian Roberts matched her career high with 23 points and No. 20 Louisville pulled away from Northern Kentucky 89-61 on Sunday. Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half

With Roberts scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, the Cardinals outscored the Norse 54-29 in the second half.

Reyna Scott added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Mackenly Randolph 10 and three players had nine points for Louisville, including Laura Ziegler, who had 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 55%, 64% in the second half .

Kamora Morgan scored 13 points for Northern Kentucky with Mya Meredith adding 12 and Maddie Moody 11. The Norse shot 31% in the second half.

Northern Kentucky trailed 20-17 after one quarter but Moody hit a pair of 3s early in the second to put the Norse on top 25-22. Louisville scored the last eight points of the half to take a 35-32 lead.

Roberts hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals stretched their lead to 56-48. She had six in a 14-2 run and her 3 made it 56-44 before Morgan scored the last four points of the quarter for the Norse. The Cards made 13 of 18 shots, 4 of 5 3s, in the fourth quarter.

Louisville, which lost to No. 1 UConn 79-66 in its opener, is home against Colorado on Wednesday.

