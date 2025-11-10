Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half

AP |
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 03:24 am IST

Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tajian Roberts matched her career high with 23 points and No. 20 Louisville pulled away from Northern Kentucky 89-61 on Sunday.

Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half
Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half

With Roberts scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, the Cardinals outscored the Norse 54-29 in the second half.

Reyna Scott added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Mackenly Randolph 10 and three players had nine points for Louisville, including Laura Ziegler, who had 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot 55%, 64% in the second half .

Kamora Morgan scored 13 points for Northern Kentucky with Mya Meredith adding 12 and Maddie Moody 11. The Norse shot 31% in the second half.

Northern Kentucky trailed 20-17 after one quarter but Moody hit a pair of 3s early in the second to put the Norse on top 25-22. Louisville scored the last eight points of the half to take a 35-32 lead.

Roberts hit 5 of 6 shots and scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Cardinals stretched their lead to 56-48. She had six in a 14-2 run and her 3 made it 56-44 before Morgan scored the last four points of the quarter for the Norse. The Cards made 13 of 18 shots, 4 of 5 3s, in the fourth quarter.

Louisville, which lost to No. 1 UConn 79-66 in its opener, is home against Colorado on Wednesday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. . women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Roberts scores 23 points, No. 20 Louisville women dominate Northern Kentucky in 2nd half
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On