Ronaldo and Tyson Steal the Show at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

It was a night of stars, surprises and celebrity appearances as Jake Paul squared off against Tommy Fury in a highly-anticipated boxing match. The event was filled with high profile guests including football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and boxing great Mike Tyson.

As part of the build-up to the fight, Mike Tyson was involved in a variety of events, including offering his predictions and sharing his thoughts on the commercial value of the match. Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC, was present at the fight with his 12-year-old son.

The two stars posed for photos together, sending the internet into a frenzy. Their meeting generated millions of views across social media, with one tweet alone racking up 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes. Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora was also in attendance and took to Instagram to share a story of himself with Ronaldo and Tyson.

But the celebrity appearances didn't end there. Canadian musician and producer Drake made headlines when he bet $400,000 worth of Bitcoin on Jake Paul winning by knockout. Using the cryptocurrency-based betting platform Stake, the potential payout sat at a massive $1,440,000.

However, fans were quick to point out the infamous "Drake Curse," a superstition that suggests that Drake's support or association with a sports team or athlete leads to their downfall. And sure enough, Paul lost for the first time in his boxing career. When asked about the impact of Drake's bet, Paul jokingly blamed the musician before apologizing and promising to win the rematch for him.

The night was filled with drama and excitement, but it was the star-studded guest list that stole the show. The internet may still be buzzing about Ronaldo and Tyson's meeting, but there's no doubt that the entire event will be talked about for a long time to come.