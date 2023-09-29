Roshibina Devi, Asian Games silver-medallist, breaks down while talking about violence in Manipur: 'Anything can happen'

Naorem Roshibina Devi, India's silver-medallist at the Asian Games 2023 in Wushu, found it challenging to put aside thoughts of Manipur, her home state, which is currently plagued by persistent ethnic violence. The well-being of her family weighed heavily on her mind, making it tough to keep fear at bay and concentrate solely on her objective of clinching an Asiad medal. While she did succeed in accomplishing her medal-winning goal, her parents' safety and security continue to be a source of worry and distress for her. Hangzhou: India's Naorem Roshibina Devi with her silver medal poses for photographs during presentation ceremony(PTI)

During an interview with Asian Games' broadcaster in India, Roshibina couldn't hold back her tears as she talked about the conflicted zone in her home state, and wished for things to go back to normal.

“Yes... now...I don’t know what will happen to us... Abhi pura dar ke baitha hua hai (Everyone is sitting afraid there). I wish…things go back to normal and be better than what it was before and we live peacefully. Seeing all the things burning down, it doesn’t feel so good,” said Roshibina as she broke down in a chat with Sony Sports Network.

“I am not able to go there and help. I want to dedicate this medal to those who have been protecting and fighting for us,” she said.

For over four months, those around Roshibina have made a concerted effort to shield her from the daily struggles her family faces in strife-torn Manipur, allowing her to focus on her sporting endeavors. It is worth noting that she had previously secured a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia.

Unfortunately, the violence in Manipur has taken a toll, with over 180 lives lost and hundreds more injured since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3. The unrest began with a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts, protesting against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. In another interview with PTI, Roshibina said that life has become very unpredictable in her home.

"Anything can happen anytime" the 22-year-old said.

"None of my immediate family members or relatives is affected by the violence but our village is on the boil for nearly five months. Manipur has been on the edge since May. Anything can happen anytime. So, I am worried about my parents and siblings," she said

“The violence due to the conflict has not stopped, it is only increasing. I don't know when will it stop. I tried not to think much about that but it affects me.”

