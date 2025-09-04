SYDNEY -Santiago Carreras will start at flyhalf for Argentina in place of the injured Tomas Albornoz when the Pumas face Australia in Townsville on Saturday in round three of the Rugby Championship. Rugby-Carreras starts at flyhalf for Argentina against Australia

Albornoz missed the trip to Australia after dislocating a finger on his left hand in the 29-23 victory over the All Blacks in Buenos Aires last month Argentina's first ever win over New Zealand on home soil.

Carreras replaced Albornoz early in that match and steps up to start at North Queensland Stadium on Saturday with the uncapped Geronimo Prisciantelli backing up from the bench.

There were also two enforced changes in the matchday squad among the props after the retirement of loosehead Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro in the wake of the win over New Zealand and tighthead Pedro Delgado's move to England to join Harlequins.

Joel Sclavi is promoted from the bench to start at tighthead in place of Delgado with loosehead Boris Wenger included among the replacements and set to make his test debut.

Coach Felipe Contepomi also rejigged his back row with the inspirational Pablo Matera moving to number eight and Marcos Kremer coming into the starting side at blindside flanker.

Number eight Joaquin Oviedo drops to a bench featuring five forwards and three backs.

All four teams have a win and a loss after the first two rounds of the competition but New Zealand top the table after earning two bonus points and Australia are second with one.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Marcos Kremer, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Franco Molina, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya , 1-Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Joaquin Oviedo, 21-Agustin Moyano, 22-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 23-Benjamin Elizalde.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.