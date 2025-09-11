Sept 11 - Olympic rugby sevens player Leroy Carter will make his test debut on the left wing in a rejigged New Zealand lineup for the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa in Wellington on Saturday. Rugby-Olympian Carter to make All Blacks debut v South Africa in Wellington

Carter, who represented New Zealand at the Paris Games, replaces Rieko Ioane, who has been dumped from the match-day squad after failing to make an impression out wide following his switch from the midfield.

With Emoni Narawa ruled out with a rib fracture sustained during the All Blacks' 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park last Saturday, Will Jordan takes his place on the right wing, with Damian McKenzie promoted to starting fullback.

Noah Hotham has also replaced Finlay Christie as starting scrumhalf after overcoming a high ankle sprain.

Scott Robertson's All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship table on 10 points midway through the competition and can end third-placed South Africa's title defence with victory at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Australia, who play fourth-placed Argentina in Sydney on Saturday, are second on the table, one point behind New Zealand.

"It is an awesome opportunity to face South Africa in front of a sellout home crowd for a second week in a row," Robertson said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.

"Every test match has its own story line and this one will be another passionate battle.

"We are excited to inject Leroy into the backline this week and watch what he creates with his speed and skill set.

"He has trained hard and put himself into the position where he is ready to perform on Saturday night."

With Codie Taylor sidelined as he goes through concussion protocols, Samisoni Taukei'aho will be starting hooker, with Brodie McAlister coming on to the bench.

Prop Tyrel Lomax will also start, replacing Fletcher Newell.

Outside back Ruben Love has earned a recall and will look to add to his two caps from the bench.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leroy Carter, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Noah Hotham, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Scott Barrett , 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Brodie McAlister, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Fabian Holland, 20-Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Ruben Love.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.