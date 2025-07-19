Saha finds rugby to tackle life’s challenges

New Delhi: Rajdeep Saha stands out on a rugby field, be it the green streaks in the hair or the 23-year-old’s strong performances on the field. He has been consistent, be it playing the sevens game for Bengal, India, or for Delhi Redz in the recent Rugby Premier League (RPL). Rajdeep Saha in action during the recent Rugby Premier League. (GMR-RPL)

The ability of the back row player to create chances, his defensive skills and speed helped Delhi Redz reach the final of the inaugural league played in Mumbai. Chennai Bulls won the title clash 41-0.

Saha looks back with pride at his rugby journey, considering the distance he has travelled in life.

Coming from an underprivileged background, Saha studied and lived in the hostel of Don Bosco Ashalayam in Kolkata — an NGO for children without parental care — after his mother died when he was three and his father was unable to provide for his three children.

An athletic boy, Saha loved sports and took up playing football. That changed when Englishman Paul Walsh, who had given up his position at the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to work for the underprivileged and promote rugby, visited Don Bosco to encourage the boys to take up the game. Saha and his friends got excited once they were offered imported chocolates after play.

“We barely ever had any chocolate, so it was a real treat. So, we decided to play rugby,” Saha said over a video call.

Playing rugby every Sunday gradually increased Saha’s interest in the physical sport. “Seeing that I was good, he encouraged me to take up playing the sport professionally. Also, our hostel was only for those till the 10th grade and we were without a home. Paul sir arranged accommodation for me and some of my friends and also coached us.”

“He also offered help for me to continue my studies and I also started out as a social worker for his organisation Khelo Rugby. I still work there and we help underprivileged kids.”

The move changed Saha’s life. He had struggled for food and education, and at times even picked pockets. “In the hostel, we didn’t have much. We had stolen food and even picked pockets as a boy. It was a difficult childhood.”

Having decided to play rugby professionally, Saha joined Walsh’s club, Jungle Crows. He was selected to play for the Bengal junior team in 2017, helping them become the national champions.

In 2019, Saha as skipper led Bengal to the junior national title. This earned him selection to the India seniors and at 17 he travelled to play in countries like Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa. The rugby sevens has been part of the Asian Games since 1998 with the women’s event included in 2010. The sevens game was added to the Olympics at 2016 Rio, the 15-a-side version having been discontinued in 1924.

Saha also led Bengal to the senior national title, ending Haryana’s eight-year run as winners. That effort helped Saha become the third most expensive Indian player at the RPL auction, Delhi Redz acquiring him for ₹2.75 lakh. “RPL was a great time for me, getting the exposure we had only dreamed of in the past,” he said.

As a social worker, Saha helps kids find a better life by going to school, getting food in around 30 locations in Kolkata with the help of Khelo Rugby, and also help them get scholarships after passing out of school.

“I train kids to play rugby. I help them be fit. I motivate them to go to school. I tell them not to break rules or get involved in wrongdoings.”