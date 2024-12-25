Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Same gold, same pride, why not same award?’: Amid Manu Bhaker controversy, India's paralympic champion cries foul

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 25, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Harvinder who secured India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery in Paris, asked why there were different standards kept for different athletes.

Paralympics gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh alleged “discrimination” in sports awards after his name did not feature in the list recommended for the prestigious Khel Ratna award. Although a sports ministry spokesperson has done damage control by confirming that the list is yet to be finalised, the absence of double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker from the initial list, which featured only men's hockey player Hamanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar, has caused controversy.

Harvinder Singh got gold in the archery Men's individual recurve category.(AFP)
Harvinder Singh got gold in the archery Men's individual recurve category.(AFP)

Harvinder who secured India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery in Paris, three years after winning the country's medal at the same sport in the Tokyo Games, asked why there were different standards kept for different athletes when their achievements were the same.

“Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallists were awarded Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medallists? Same competition, same gold, same pride, why not same award? Singh wrote on X.

His coach Jiwanjot Singh confirmed that Harvinder had applied for the top prize. “I think being a Paralympics gold medallist, he deserves a Khel Ratna, especially after he had applied for the same,” Jiwanjot told HT.

Competing in the men’s individual recurve open event at Invalides, Harvinder defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in a one-sided final to claim the top spot.

Harvinder Singh faced adversity when he was just over a year old. He contracted dengue and required injections for treatment. Unfortunately, the side effects of those injections led to the loss of function in his legs.

The awards selection committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian and also includes former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket great Anil Kumble among others.The committee is mandated to consider those who file their applications but if required, it is also empowered to discuss names which do not feature in that list.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On