‘Same gold, same pride, why not same award?’: Amid Manu Bhaker controversy, India's paralympic champion cries foul

Paralympics gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh alleged “discrimination” in sports awards after his name did not feature in the list recommended for the prestigious Khel Ratna award. Although a sports ministry spokesperson has done damage control by confirming that the list is yet to be finalised, the absence of double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker from the initial list, which featured only men's hockey player Hamanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar, has caused controversy. Harvinder Singh got gold in the archery Men's individual recurve category.(AFP)

Harvinder who secured India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery in Paris, three years after winning the country's medal at the same sport in the Tokyo Games, asked why there were different standards kept for different athletes when their achievements were the same.

“Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallists were awarded Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medallists? Same competition, same gold, same pride, why not same award? Singh wrote on X.

His coach Jiwanjot Singh confirmed that Harvinder had applied for the top prize. “I think being a Paralympics gold medallist, he deserves a Khel Ratna, especially after he had applied for the same,” Jiwanjot told HT.

Competing in the men’s individual recurve open event at Invalides, Harvinder defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in a one-sided final to claim the top spot.

Harvinder Singh faced adversity when he was just over a year old. He contracted dengue and required injections for treatment. Unfortunately, the side effects of those injections led to the loss of function in his legs.

The awards selection committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian and also includes former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket great Anil Kumble among others.The committee is mandated to consider those who file their applications but if required, it is also empowered to discuss names which do not feature in that list.