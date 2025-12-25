Sansad Khel Mahotsav a people’s movement: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during a public meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. (Naeem Ansari/ANI) Speaking on the concluding day of the festival, the prime minister urged the lawmakers to identify and nurture sporting talent in their constituencies New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually interacted with the participants of Sansad Khel Mahotsav on the concluding day of the festival that was held at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh stadium.

“Today, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has become a people’s movement... From cities to villages, youth from every background are involved. This shows how grand its scale is. As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I have been closely connected to this sports event in my parliamentary constituency,” Modi said.

The PM hailed the festival as a people’s movement while highlighting its scale and grassroots reach. He reiterated that the country will host several major sporting events in the coming years and urged the youth to take up sports.

“India is going to host major sporting events in the coming years. In 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This will be a great opportunity for young athletes like you. Not only that, India is also striving to host the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, in 2036. The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics,” he said.

Modi also called on the lawmakers to identify and nurture talent in their constituencies. “Find such talents in your constituencies who can make India proud at international level, at events such as the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help, guide them,” he said.

“We need to find them (youngsters), nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now. The MP Sports Festival can play a very important role in this.”

“It makes me happy to see that the youth have set new milestones through this. Even this year, this grand event has served as a strong platform for the youth. Many differently-abled athletes have also gotten the opportunity to advance through it. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the athletes and the youth of the country for this,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that an ecosystem has been created in the country where a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age.

“Today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country...Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age,” he said.

“You are not playing just for your own victory, you are playing for the country. I also appeal to every parent — encourage your children to play, give them opportunities to play...because sports is not just a part of learning. It is also an essential condition for a healthy body and a healthy mind,” Modi added.