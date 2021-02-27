Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters

The quarantine period for shooters from the United Kingdom, who are going to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Delhi, will be seven days instead of two weeks.

A source close to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the federation has got a positive feedback from the concerned authorities after it had requested for seven days hard quarantine for the shooters from UK.

The government also recently issued fresh guidelines for international arrival in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, focussing specifically on those arriving from UK, Brazil and South Africa where new and more contagious strains of the virus have been detected.

The latest notification issued by the government stated that all international travellers from UK and Brazil will do hard quarantine for seven days after testing negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

On its arrival in India for a full-fledged tour, the England cricket team was also quarantined for seven days and hoping for a similar privilege, the British shooting contingent had approached the NRAI with a request to reduce their numbers of days in isolation.

"Yes, shooters from UK will not have to quarantine themselves for 14 days," the source said on Saturday.

The combined world cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters is scheduled to be held at the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 18-29.

More than 40 countries have so far confirmed entries for the International Shooting Sport Federation tournament.

Prominent among the countries competing are Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

The tournament will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the global body last year.