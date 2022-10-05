Shaq still reels in the fans

The focus had been on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ever since the two teams were announced to visit here for the NBA pre-season games. But the two present-day stars didn’t raise the loudest cheers.

Not even the presence of NBA great Isiah Thomas—one-time rival of the legendary Michael Jordan—create a buzz when the 12-time NBA All-Star interacted and played short games with youngsters in the ‘NBA district’--an exhibition zone created for the pre-season games between the Hawks and Bucks on September 6 and 8.

But the imposing figure of Shaquille O’Neal entered the zone, the crowd irrespective of age, went berserk to get a glimpse of the basketball great. Standing 7 feet, one-inch tall, the 50-year-old ‘Shaq’ forced people to bring out their mobile phone cameras, encircling the four-time NBA champion before he shook hands with a few in the crowd.

Shaq discussed the NBA holding games outside America to reach out to a larger audience, his time as a player and what he enjoys most about the game as a spectator but his one comment made the crowd emotional and memorable more than any other.

Asked who did he share his greatest partnership with, Shaq responded: “Kobe Bryant. He was my favourite partner. We had great times and spent eight years together, winning three titles in a row (at Los Angeles Lakers). I also spent three years with Dwayne Wade, one with LeBron James, and four with Penny Hardaway. Penny would be my second favourite partnership, but playing with Kobe will always be very, very special.”

A five-time NBA champion, Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter in California two years ago.

Shaq’s comments drew more screams, shouts and laughs from his fans when he was asked who would the five players from any era in his imaginary team. “Michael, Kobe, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and myself!” said O’Neal, who was a minority owner of Sacramento Kings from 2013 to 2022.

From the current lot, O’Neal said he would love to have Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook in his imaginary outfit.

Known as an entertainer, the 50-year-old further cracked up the crowd when he said “nobody” when he was asked who was his toughest rival.

But the three-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) got serious when asked who he thought was the greatest player of all time. “Michael Jordan,” said O’Neal to the delight of the crowd that was expecting the same answer.

The two international pre-season games between Hawks and Bucks are the last ones outside the Americas before the season commences on October 18. Tokyo was the only non-Americas town to host an international pre-season game—Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards on September 30—apart from Abu Dhabi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sandip Sikdar From badminton to cricket, Sandip Sikdar writes on many sporting disciplines. He has the experience of working in digital, news agency as well as print organisations. Motorsport remains his first love. ...view detail